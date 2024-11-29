Shelter Island School students camp out for Habitat for Humanity

Courtesy photo

The Shelter Island National Honor Society and friends camped out in the front lawn of the school on Nov. 16 to raise $1,185 for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat provides a hand up, not a hand out, to low-income families to help them in the home buying process.

In the photo above, from left, Sadie Clark, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Juliana Medina, Lio Napoles, Abie Roig, Harrison Weslek, Evan Weslek, Jackson Rylott, Kaden Gibbs, Quinn Sobejana, El Schack and Rosie Hanley.