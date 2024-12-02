Daily Update: Shelter Island School students campout for Habitat for Humanity
Here are the headlines for Monday, December 2.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School students campout for Habitat for Humanity
SUFFOLK TIMES
Local FDs answer call to fight upstate fires
Letters to the Editor: “Agri-tourism debate isn’t over with”
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Groundbreaking at new Riverhead Town Square planned for summer 2025
New entrance, welcome center in works at Riverhead Library
NORTHFORKER
Editor’s Note: The December 2024 issue of Northforker comes home for the holidays
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The Green Room’s Witches’ Brew
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.