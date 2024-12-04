An evening aglow in the Center: Happiness flows at 2024 Shelter Island tree lighting

The towering Colorado spruce at Police headquarters brought to life with lights in the Center on Tuesday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Children dashing in and out and through a gathering of people, others held in arms for a better look, laughter, voices rising and falling, and faces bright with smiles and flushed with the air of a cold Shelter Island evening.

It was a repeat of the scene of every Chamber of Commerce tree lighting for years in front of Police Department headquarters, when the happy gathering waited for the lights to illuminate the tree — and also waited, shifting from foot to foot in the near freezing evening, for a walk to the Community Center to warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

The community gathered in the Center to celebrate the start of the Shelter Island Christmas season. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

But first, children were free to run, bundled up against the chilly late afternoon, their laughter and shouts carrying clearly.

A half hour before the countdown to switch on the lights, people began to gather in the sharp dusk of the winter day, waiting to watch the towering Colorado spruce come alive with the colors of Christmas.

Patches of black clouds, darker than the deepening blue sky, rolled overhead, and there, seen through the silhouettes of bare trees, was a chip of ice on the horizon — the Evening Star, Venus — next to a white crescent moon, lying on its back.

The Shelter Island Highway Department decorates the tree every year. This year, Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. said the team bringing light to the December nights in the Center consisted of Brett Page, Butch Labrozzi, Ron Anderson and Jared Hamilton. “It’s the best lit tree in all the East End towns,” Mr. Lewis said, and no one could argue with him.

The lights circling the branches were donated more than a decade ago by Shelter Island Ace Hardware, according to Dave Gurney, and the Highway Department replaces the old bulbs with LED lights, when needed.

As Cristina Peffer of the Island’s Chamber of Commerce and Ram Design handed out glow “necklaces” — circular plastic bands of light — Keith Wildstein, the school’s music teacher, was distributing lyric sheets so folks could sing along with the chorus of students under his direction. The youngsters stood on the steps of the headquarters, singing “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

All ages of students were represented, Mr. Wildstein said, from Archie Theinert in pre-school to Leo Napoles in 11th grade.

Several people spoke about the joy of following a tradition that marks the start of a season, and gathering as a community to celebrate.

Kate Davidson was holding Marley, 2, whose eyes took in the scene in absolute wonder.

Kate Davidson and Marley, taking it all in at the annual Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

This was Marley’s second tree lighting, and Ms. Davidson was hoping for many more. For her, the best thing about the night was something other resident’s echoed, “Seeing the community coming together.”

Laurene Silvani took infant Eva, just 1, from her stroller and held her in her arms, while her son Francesco, 4, was nearby. “Memories,” Ms. Silvani said, taking in the scene, ”so many memories.” It was important for her children to be here, she said. “They’ll have the same wonderful memories to cherish.”

Out of the doors of headquarters came special guests, Santa and Ms. Claus, looking somewhat similar to Jim Pugh and Sarah Shepherd. The Reporter asked Santa how many times he’s done this. “Hundreds and hundreds of years,” said the jolly old elf.

It was time for the big countdown. Master of Ceremonies Brett Surerus invited the Eklund children to the top step of headquarters — Evelyn, Silas and Max — to participate in the ceremony of pulsing the button to light the tree. Max, the youngest got the honors of actually making it happen. The crowd counted down from 10 and the tree flashed with lights, topped by a glimmering gold star.

Parents were calling their kids to gather. Friends wished each other Merry Christmas as they departed. Many walked — kids running — to the Community Center for free hot chocolate and cookies, and to have proper introductions to Santa and Ms. Claus.

In the crowded half-light of the room, colored lights played across the ceiling as the band played sprightly carols.

Outside, as families left, the tree could be seen shining in the darkness down North Ferry Road.