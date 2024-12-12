Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 12, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Subsequent to an investigation into a reported North Ferry Company “FerryPass” debit card, Thomas P. Ritzler, 53, of Shelter Island was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree and grand larceny in the 4th degree. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONS

On Dec. 1, Gemma Hardwick of Old Greenwich, Conn. was ticketed on S. Menantic Rd. for operating a vehicle out of class. While making a turn onto Evans Rd. the vehicle collided with a utility pole.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 29, police received a report of an abandoned vehicle parked on a Center property since 2011; the property owner would like it removed. Police were unable to contact the car’s owner.

On. Nov. 29, a Shorewood complainant came to police headquarters to document a fraud. After receiving a complaint on the 30th of an ongoing disturbance of a dog allowed to run loose, police advised the animal’s owner that the dog must be leashed or a summons could be issued for having a dog at large.

Daily rainfall was monitored from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 and reported to NYSDEC for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Dec. 3; in the Center on the 5th. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Dec. 4.

A report that SCWA was on a Dering Harbor property without permission was investigated on Dec. 3. A SCWA employee said he was attempting to repair a broken water line that ran through the complainant’s property. He said the water would be shut off to the broken line and rerouted to avoid going through the complainant’s property.

Police investigated a voicemail that had caused concern on Dec. 5. Officers assisted with Turkey Plunge traffic; provided an escort to a residence and another to Piccozzi’s for gas; reported a DOA deer to the Highway Dept. for removal; conducted a welfare check; assisted with a residence lockout; had lunch with 2nd and 3rd grade classes; conducted property facilities inspection; performed school crossing duty; received a report of a fraudulent check; provided an escort for an oversize vehicle transporting a large evergreen tree; reported a tree across a highway to SIHD.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Nov. 27 a deer was reported with a bag on its head in the Center. Police and the Animal Control Officer were unable to capture the deer. A similar report was received on Nov. 29; the deer was observed running into the woods. A raccoon in distress in Menantic reported on Dec. 2 was gone when the ACO arrived. A dog at large in Menantic that day was reunited with its owner. The ACO assisted with a search for a missing dog on Dec. 3 until the dog was found.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 3, and 4 and escorted four persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SITEMS responded to a smoke condition in Longview on Dec. 2 and determined an oxygen machine was malfunctioning. A Shelter Island Fire Dept. Chief was on the scene. SITEMS assisted in providing oxygen and arranging for a replacement machine.

ALARMS

On Dec. 1 a Center dining room door alarm was investigated and police determined that a door was not properly latched and blew open in high winds. A carbon monoxide alarm in West Neck on Dec. 3 was caused by sanding floors. A residential alarm in Menantic was investigated on Dec. 4; the premises were secure.

A fire alarm activation at Shelter Island School on the morning of Dec. 5 was found to be caused by a significant water leak through the roof that had short circuited a ceiling light near the auditorium basement. All personnel were outside. SIFD was on the scene to declare the fire was extinguished and the premises were safe.

A residence alarm activated in Mashomack on Dec. 5 was investigated and the premises found secure.