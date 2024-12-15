New science curriculum launching

Shelter Island School Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott. (Credit: Julie Lane )

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott told the Board of Education Monday night she has been learning about a program to strengthen the school’s science curriculum.

It’s a followup to the staff’s efforts that have stepped up teaching English language arts and math, with ongoing efforts to extend those programs that started with elementary school students and is, year by year, being adapted for older students to enhance the learning experience throughout all levels.

The underlying premise of the effort is to create a culture in classrooms where science is a verb, a more active approach to the curriculum.

Ms. Rylott plans forums for parents to familiarize them with the basics of the new science curriculum. Parents will be notified of the afternoon session with one offered Dec. 18 and a second for those unable to attend the first session, on Jan. 9.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., has noted advancements in English language arts and math, with optimism the emphasis on those courses will continue to improve. He said he anticipates the same will be true as the science curriculum rolls out.

He had high praise for the work Ms. Rylott has done to implement such programs on Shelter Island. Preparation has been very intense, Mr. Doelger said.

The Board adopted five new policies and presented 12 for a first reading.

Information about all are available on the school website.