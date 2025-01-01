Gina Kraus is the Shelter Island Reporter’s Person of the Year

Gina Kraus (Credit: peter Waldner)

When Gina Kraus was just 7 years old, she took charge to stand up for what she believes, and continues to do the same to this day.

That’s how Jane Roberts describes her sister, Gina.

“She always goes the extra mile,” said Ms. Roberts, the oldest of the siblings in the family.

Everyone in the family, her parents included, recognized early on that Gina was the person who could handle any situation that arose.

When one of Ms. Roberts’ grandchildren was born with severe disabilities, it was Gina who led the effort to learn all that was necessary to help the child, her sister said, and did the same by helping to care for grandparents and parents.

For all she has been and is, Gina Kraus is the Reporter’s 2024 Person of the Year.

Tributes to her always start with her ability to turn the devastating death of her son Evan from opioids into a mission of carrying the message to others about the dangers of addiction.

“In the face of unimaginable personal loss, Gina has transformed her pain into a powerful force for good, becoming an unwavering advocate for those battling opioid addiction,” Police Chief Jim Read said.

Chief Read had to deliver the news of Evan’s death to her in March 2020. “It was one of the hardest ones I have had to do and brings tears to my eyes as I write this,” he said in an email to the Reporter. “Very painful, but it has also bound us together in some odd way.”

”Her tireless dedication to the Shelter Island community and the East End is nothing short of amazing,” Chief Read added. “Whether it’s lending a compassionate ear, organizing resources, or stepping in whenever called upon, she embodies the true spirit of community and care.

Her work not only brings support and hope to those in need but raises awareness, fostering understanding and healing for individuals and families alike.”

Ms. Roberts said her sister wants Evan’s death to have meaning and she embodies that in speaking to gatherings of students and adults, prisoners and people in rehabilitation programs. She has spoken with individual parents concerned about their children and supports anyone who reaches out to her for help in dealing with addiction issues.

Longtime friend Patricia Hitscherich said she knew Ms. Kraus would turn her personal grief to helping others. Ms. Kraus has contacted so many others who have lost family members to drug and/or alcohol addiction, Ms. Hitscherich said. “She gets nothing in return and volunteers for all kinds of efforts in the town and outside of the Island,” Ms. Hitscherich said.

A colleague on the Health and Wellness Committee, Nancy Green, a retired social worker, called Ms. Kraus “remarkable. She took her personal tragedy and rather than crawl into a cave, which no one would ever blame her for, she decided instead to shed a light.”

Ms. Kraus exposed the prevalence of drug use and addiction, making people aware that it’s “not something that only happens to ‘them,’ but can happen to anyone,” Ms. Green said.

Bringing it out in the open, Ms. Kraus eradicated the stigma, and encourages sufferers to get help. “Help equals hope,” Ms. Green said.

Ms. Kraus was the driving force behind the Overdose Awareness Vigil in 2021 that has become an annual event bringing many community members together.

“Gina is still at the helm,” Ms. Green said. “Every year she brings new inspirational speakers to talk about the pain, but also the hope that recovery can bring. Gina seems to know every resource in the East End.”

She has become well-known as an anti-addiction advocate from the Yaphank Correctional Facility women’s prison to the Shelter Island school. “Kids know that they can talk frankly to her. She will understand them and guide them to the right path,” Ms. Green said.

“I am in awe of her energy, passion, creativity and love. She is my inspiration and my friend.”

In addition to all Ms. Kraus has given on the Island, Ms. Roberts noted that for 31 years, her sister was a 1st grade teacher and then principal in the East Hampton School District.

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said after Ms. Kraus left the East Hampton School District, she volunteered in her home district on the Island.

“The kids are moved by her presentations and they all love her,” Mr. Doelger said. Sitting in on classes, he said that many times he has been moved to tears.

Former councilman Jim Colligan called Ms. Kraus “an integral part of our Town’s Health and Wellness Committee. Gina is the strongest person I know and she inspires all of us to value one another, to extend a hand to those in need and to become more hopeful even when there are difficult circumstances in our lives. Our committee is much more able to fulfill its mission because of Gina’s strong belief in humanity, faith and courage.”

Island Gift of Life President Joe Kelly noted Ms. Kraus was a member of that organization’s Board before he joined and he said she worked “ridiculously and tirelessly,” filling the important role of identifying people who need financial assistance or support services.

A charitable organization founded in 2001, the Foundation has helped hundreds of residents on the Island and in the five East End towns cope with the overwhelming stress and financial burdens associated with life-threatening illnesses.

Identifying those who need assistance is vital to the program, Mr. Kelly said. Ms. Kraus worked “tirelessly and doggedly” to determine what specific needs a recipient lacked and maintained relationships, sincerely wanting to know how they are doing.

For all the lives she’s touched, for all the people and families she’s helped, Gina Kraus is more than worthy of the Reporter’s highest honor — Person of the Year.