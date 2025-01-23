Two vie for Shelter Island Planning Board chair, Jan. 23, 2025

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

There is no clear decision from Planning Board members about their choice of a leader to replace long-time chairman Ian McDonald.

Deputy Planning Board Chairman Marcus Kaasik told his colleagues at the Jan. 14 meeting he would like the position of chairman. Julia Weisenberg said she knows it’s awkward to buck the current deputy, but appealed to her colleagues to choose her as their leader.

Mr. McDonald’s term expired in December and he said the Town Board “didn’t choose to reappoint me.”

There had been calls from some Islanders for him to resign from the Planning Board because, as an architect, he has had to recuse himself on occasion from participating in discussion of some applications. He did so on th 7 Chequit application, where he is the architect of record on the project.

Mr. Kaasik noted he has been a Planning Board member for seven years. When Mr. Kaasik told his Planning Board colleagues he wanted to succeed Mr. McDonald, he noted he could not nominate himself. Member Matt Fox nominated him.

David Austin did the same for Ms. Weisenberg after she told her colleagues that she respects Mr. Kaasik, but believes she would be a better choice.

She cited her work as a member of the Deer & Tick Committee and her ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation as a hunter; a mentor to new hunters; a trainer of future bow hunters; as well as a member of The Nature Conservancy.

If chosen, she said, she will delegate more to other members and capitalize on the talents each member brings to the work of the group.

In the end, the vote that will be reported to the Town Board was 2-2 with those who nominated each of the candidates standing by their choices, and Mr. Kaasik and Ms. Weisenberg voting for themselves.

The ultimate decision always rests with the Town Board, although there is seldom a time when a committee’s choice would be ignored. But this time, there is no clear committee choice.