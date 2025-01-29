Shelter Island girls basketball team bringing the spirit

Shooting free throws against Pierson in front of a vocal home crowd. (Credit: Elanor P. Labrozzi)

Friday, Jan. 24 was “Blue and Gray Day,” at Shelter Island School, wrapping up “Spirit Week.”

There was a Pep Rally at the end of the day, complete with blue streamers adorning the doors and bleachers. Parents, grandparents, and kids with painted faces, blue hair and festive ribbons filled the bleachers for the highly anticipated basketball doubleheader.

Doing her part for ‘Spirit Week,’ a young fan proudly wears the school colors at the basketball doubleheader on Jan. 24. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The student section of the stands clapped and stomped along with the high-energy cheer squad. The girls team played the early game against Pierson. Keili Osorio Lopez, the junior captain and only returning player on the team, met the officials and Whalers captains at mid-court to set the tone for the friendly competition. Introductions were made, the National Anthem was sung and the game was underway.

Coach Erin Baskin has been working to stretch the abilities and confidence of each athlete. Lexi Bartilucci and Natalie Mamisashvili have been the primary point guards this year. However, Maeve Springer is now developing the skills to bring the ball up and set up plays. Being able to rotate who is at point frees up the others to do more shooting.

Both Bartilucci and Springer have been counted on to put up points, so their versatility is a boon for the team.

The Whalers proved to be aggressive, pressing on defense at the start of the game. Since playing defense in the back court is restricted in 7th and 8th grade, and none of the teams seen so far this year have pressed, the Islanders had to learn on the fly how to handle that pressure. The aggressive defense led to multiple turnovers early on before the Islanders were able to adjust.

Coach Baskin has also been encouraging every player to take shots and to “be the spark” to lift their teammates. “Once you do it once, it creates a lot of confidence that you can do it again,” she added.

In a bright spot for this game, four different athletes scored. Dariana Duran Alverado, the team’s lone senior who is playing basketball for the first time this year, took that advice. As her ball dropped through the hoop, the team and crowd cheered loudly. After her bucket broke the ice for the Islander scoring, she was noticeably more confident, putting up several more attempts.

The second half featured much better movement off the ball. Makayla Cronin and Natalie Mamisashvili have begun to recognize the situations where they need to release from their assigned spots and help their teammates. Cronin also sank a free throw in the final stanza. Danielle Rasmussen is quick, and she challenged a Pierson player, grabbing a steal and quickly dribbling down the court. Soon afterwards she forced a Whalers turnover as she broke up one of their plays.

With Kylie Kuhr Leonard recovered and back in the lineup, the team is now able to do nearly a full court substitution. With four players on the bench at once, Coach Baskin can explain plays, assign roles and make a nearly wholesale coordinated switch. The ability to rest players and do real-time coaching is invaluable for this young team.

In addition to individual skills, the squad has been working on strengthening their two-three team defense. Players seem more confident in their roles. Lily Potter is aggressive on defense. Also strong, she will move in on a stopped opponent and challenge them for the ball, often leading to a jump ball.

Coach Baskin was encouraged by the team’s improving rebounding against Pierson. “We still need to be more aggressive about boxing out, but we are getting more rebounds,” she said. Osorio Lopez led the team with six rebounds, while Springer and Cronin added four apiece.

While the Whalers won handily 38-10, Springer brought the team and crowd to their feet as she nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game on a high note.

After the game, the majority of the girls quickly assumed other responsibilities: Duran Alverado and Kuhr Leonard donned their cheer uniforms for the second time that day and switched gears to support the boys team. Mamisashvili, Bartilucci and Potter were staffing the National Honor Society’s table, which was accepting donations for the Red Cross and the L.A. wildfires. Others stayed to watch the boys Islanders-Ross game.

Our Shelter Island student-athletes are versatile and giving, but their season is coming to a close shortly. The girls’ team have only three games left. Come show your support at their next home game and the Senior Sendoff on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. against Bridgehampton/Ross.