Shelter Island Police Officers honored

The honored officers with friends and family. From left, Police Chief Jim Read, Denise Read, Corinna Kraft, Det. Andrew Graffagnino, Det./Sgt. Jack Thilberg, Annmarie Seddio, Police Officer Glenn Kehl, and Stacy Kehl. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Police Department Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg and Detective Andrew Graffagnino are the recipients of the 2024 Officer of the Year Award.

The officers were honored at the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Southampton Kiwanis, celebrating outstanding service and dedication in law enforcement.

Det./Sgt. Thilberg and Det. Graffagnino were instrumental in leading a complex yearlong investigation into a high-profile burglary and criminal mischief case that resulted in nearly $600,000 in damages.

Their work, including extensive collaboration with multiple agencies, the analysis of social media activity and cell tower data, and forensic work with DNA and fingerprints, led to securing key evidence and apprehending the suspects.

Their efforts not only brought justice to the victims, but also reinforced the safety and security of the Shelter Island community. Their dedication and professionalism exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement.

The Shelter Island Police Department extended its gratitude to the families of the officers, whose unwavering support makes their service possible.