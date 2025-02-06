Where to shop, where to eat on Shelter Island for the perfect Valentine’s Day

(Courtesy photo)

Islanders know that even in the middle of quiet February, our unique shops are well-stocked with gifts that say, “You are special.”

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — Mary Lou Eichhorn guides shoppers to the right choice in her cozy shop at 27 West Neck Road, with Valentine’s Day cards and a treasure trove of gourmet chocolates, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, and Island artworks.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. “It doesn’t have to be roses,” owner Becky Smith said. “If she likes tulips, get her tulips.” If you need some suggestions, Becky’s the one to ask — visit her beautiful shop at 57A North Ferry Road.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — on Grand Avenue has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — on Grand Avenue in the Heights can help you find a power tool, special gadget or garden supplies to stir thoughts of spring.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Ram Design — 631-749-5067 — on Bridge Street is open Friday-Sunday with many unique gifts on sale.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has Valentine’s cards, fragrant toiletries and candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — is always helpful in selecting a wine or the makings of an exotic cocktail for the evening.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art at 54 North Ferry Road, a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — there’s a great selection of Island wear and gifts, and you can pick up a great sandwich while you’re at the shop at 35 South Ferry Road.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — the bookstore in the Heights is not open, but there’s a Valentine’s Day section on the website, finleysfiction.com, to browse for a special gift.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your Valentine.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 — on Bridge Street, is open Saturday 10-3, with games and puzzles to pass a February evening, along with warm winter wear.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to your Valentine.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 North Ferry Road, but candles and incense to lift winter spirits.

(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A savory Valentine’s Day on the Island: Places to share sweets and gourmet treats

Your Valentine’s Day will be off to a lovin’ start if you pick up breakfast for your special someone from one of these classic spots on the Island:

Eccentric Bagel — 631-749-5363 — No mystery what the stars of the show are here, with a variety of bagel flavors as well as sandwiches to choose from.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 – This friendly store’s sandwiches are a hearty way to start the day.

Stars Cafe — 631-749 -5345 — Bring home some of Lydia’s baked treats or enjoy them at Stars, a perfect place to sip a coffee throughout the day.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — How do you spell classic? BEC from the store’s fountain.

The Islander — 631-749-1998 — Catch up on the latest gossip and visit with your neighbors while picking up breakfast from this homey diner.

The Island has lots of options to pick up meals for two during the day:

Maria’s Kitchen — 631-749-5450 — The popular Mexican dishes are prepared to order, with fresh smoothies to enjoy at home.

Marie Eiffel Market — text 212-945-8492 — For an intimate dinner at home with a taste of Paris, a 3-course gourmet meal can be ordered, featuring gougeres, branzino or rack of lamb, and tarte tatin, for $75 each.

Commander Cody’s — 631-749-1851 — The lobsters are ready to be cooked and served, at home, or onsite, or you may enjoy the classic fried chicken and ribs or local seafood dishes.

For a special date night out, make your dinner reservations at one of these welcoming venues:

Vine Street Cafe — 631-749-3210 — has nightly special entrees, which on Fridays is a whole roasted fish, in addition to the full menu. A $40 prix fixe dinner is available, with specials on wines as well. The Supper Club, available through the Vine Street Cafe Market, has a 3-course takeout meal priced at $25. If you follow @vinestreetcafe on Instagram, check out their posts for a chance to win a Valentine’s Day package from VSC Market.

Leon 1909 — 631-749-9123 — The restaurant’s Provencal menu, featuring the freshest local ingredients, can be enjoyed against the backdrop of the open hearth.

Isola — 631-749-9036 — The cozy restaurant on Grand Avenue warms up a winter night, with seafood and Italian specialties, including a $39 prix fixe, often accompanied by music.

The Chequit — 631-749-0018 — has a Friday night $39 prix fixe special, featuring half-price bottles of Peconic Bay Vineyards wine, as well as the regular Tavern menu.

The Rams Head Inn — 631-749-0811 — is always a romantic setting, especially for couples warming by the fire on a winter’s night. You may want to enjoy a Valentine’s Eve dinner with their Supper Club menu, priced at $55, which is available every Thursday, or book your table for two for Valentine’s evening.