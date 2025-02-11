Snow forecast delays school opening two hours Wednesday

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

With the expected snow overnight and into early Wednesday morning, Shelter Island School will delay its opening until 10 a.m. to enable shoveling and clearing around the building.

The building will be open as of 9:45 a.m.

There will be no classes for preschool through grade 3 due to scheduling conflicts; drivers education sessions are also canceled for Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be snow tonight, with a total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches by morning.