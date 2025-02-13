Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 13, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

ROLLER COASTER RESPONSE

To the Editor:

Recently a letter to the Reporter (“Roller coaster on the rise,” Jan. 30) highlighted the achievements of our new president in just his first week. I would like to continue our appreciation of a president who finally has decided to put America first.

Let’s admit it: the only country in the world with value is America. We should ignore other countries and any tragedies happening there are frankly not our concern, are they? Starvation, war, children being killed — that sounds like a “them problem.”

Deporting violent criminals from other countries is long overdue. I am also sure that pardoning violent criminals who attacked the Capitol police and our representatives in Congress on that Jan. 6 was completely appropriate. They support the president, so they are de facto not criminals.

Reuniting children separated from their parents — of course! Are those the children whose parents we deported? Definitely time to end birthright citizen; the only legit Americans have ancestors from the Mayflower.

One truly impressive decision our president made was to deport all the immigrants who are taking American jobs as workers on migrant farms and in meat packing plants. Those jobs are for Americans. Sign up now!

And those tariffs on other countries will show them who is boss. We as Americans are proud to pay a lot more for food, energy, and basic goods. Everything was way too cheap because it was made in those non-American countries.

Finally, how refreshing to have people as Cabinet leaders who know nothing about the areas to which he has nominated them. Anyone is an expert if they have an opinion. And laying off thousands of federal workers — well, we don’t need those socialist programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security. Time to be a proud independent American.

Yes, we are on that roller coaster going up. Hmm, what happens when we get there?

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

SOLVING WATER WOES

To the Editor:

Long Island has a growing crisis of groundwater levels. High water use by both residents and businesses contributes to the depletion of the aquifer beneath us — which is our only fresh water supply.

As we continue to increase population, this water use will only increase, further reducing the groundwater levels. Saltwater from the oceans that surround us is and will continue contaminating that groundwater, especially in coastal areas.

This is an existential threat to Long Island’s future. I’m suggesting that our local governments should invest in desalinization plants using this water to replace the present groundwater loss in our wells.

Why not use the vast ocean that surrounds us to our benefit?

BOB BITTNER, CUTCHOGUE

WRONG BOAT FOR THE JOB

To the Editor:

I have over 30 years experience placing moorings and aids to navigation similar to what the Town workers do setting up the swim areas and buoys in the harbors.

The work boat proposed by the Highway Department, while a sound boat, is the wrong design for the mission. The boat needed should have a flat bottom instead of the Vee bottom in the current plans. The activity of setting up the swim areas will not be done in rough weather, so the advantage should be placed in having a boat that can lift over the bow and be lower to the water.

The current design has a davit lifting over the side through a door. The helm placement currently is mid-ships, which for a work boat cuts off continuous space. The helm should be moved to the rail or aft.

The Town workers should have the proper equipment to perform the essential tasks asked of them. The current design is too much like an auxiliary police-dive boat and less work-mooring boat.

Let’s get it right before we spend huge money on something that doesn’t improve the work flow.

BERT WAIFE, Shelter Island