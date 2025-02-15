Shelter Island junior high girls notch first win against Greenport: Confidence follows competition and teamwork

Regina Kolomogorova-Weisenburg on the free throw line during the home game against Greenport on Feb. 11. (Credit: Juliana Medina)

The Shelter Island girls junior high basketball team is making great strides. They have just finished their second week of competition and every athlete is becoming more skilled and confident.

In their Monday, Feb. 10 away game against Mattituck they had a terrific fourth quarter, scoring 12 points. Every player either scored or had an assist. They ended with a total of 20, their highest of the season to date, with Mattituck outlasting the Islanders by only 4 points.

Coach Erin Baskin, a Mattituck alum, was very pleased with the team’s performance. Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg scored her first points in her basketball career, while Emily Shepherd notched 4 points. Both are first time players, so having that early success will lead to even more confidence, a critical part of the learning process.

The team took that momentum into their Tuesday, Feb. 11 game against the Greenport Purple squad. Four different Islanders scored in the victory.

“Team mom” Eliza McCarthy was unavailable while she continues to accumulate practices, but every other athlete on the team pulled down rebounds against the Porters. Shepherd led the team with 7 and Elizabeth Weslek had 5. Quick hands and anticipation are important when getting steals and Shepherd and Michelle Martinez each forced turnovers five times.

Six athletes were dressed for the game. With a small squad it’s essential that everyone can do everything. That became especially apparent as three different players took turns on the bench after a collision or tumble, resting and icing up. Thankfully all three were able to return to the action.

In the first period it became obvious that the Islanders are much more comfortable with the contact and aggressiveness that basketball requires. Martinez played tight defense on the Porters tall center. Jump balls are hotly contested — in one instance Weslek held strong against a 3 on 1 advantage. She also put up a beautiful outside shot; had her toe not just grazed the line she would have scored a 3-pointer.

In the second quarter Ella Fundora took a turn at point guard, bringing the ball up and starting plays. Martinez, who is ambidextrous, also took a turn at the pivotal role. She is great at protecting the ball when dribbling with her left hand.

Team concepts are coming along well. They were able to run two plays to perfection, using different options. With those now in hand, new plays will be introduced, giving the team even more tools to score.

The Islanders also saw a 2-3 zone defense for the first time, and will also begin to use it in different situations. By learning the advantages and disadvantages of each defense, they will be able to adjust quickly to adapt to the strengths of their opponents.

In the second half of the game, the lead switched a few times. Aisley Davidson was vocal, calling for the ball and keeping her teammates informed of her position. Fundora complied with a precise pass and Davidson scored with a nice shot from top of the key.

The Islanders entered the fourth quarter with a 1-point lead. Three different athletes added to that: Shepherd had a put back off a rebound, Weslek added a free throw and Martinez put the ball in while getting fouled. The final score was 12-8, for the Islanders first win of the season and their first against Greenport in quite some time.

When the team comes back after the winter break they will be at full strength. With over half of their games still to be played, it will be great to continue to see their progress.

Their next two games will be on the road, but check in for the next home game on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. against Mattituck Blue.