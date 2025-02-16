Shelter Island Justice Court: Feb. 16, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 7 and 21, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Oct. 7, 2024:

Cynthia Barrett, pedestrian violation, reduced from failure to keep right; $50 fine.

Joel Dorantes, undersized scup, $50 plus $75.

Jonathan G. Gabe, pedestrian violation, reduced from speeding 40mph in a 25-mph zone; $50 fine.

Andrew S. Ilijevski, pedestrian violation, reduced from stop sign violation; $50 fine.

Elijah P. Levine, pedestrian violation, reduced from cellphone use; $50 fine.

Robert F. Tassinari, cellphone use while driving; $100 fine.

Rudys N. Velasquez, pedestrian violation, reduced from no inspection certificate; $50 fine.

Seventeen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Max M. Chautin, speeding; Christopher Hulse, vessel regulations; Kevin Stuessi, unlicensed operation and registration charges.

Oct. 21, 2024:

Elias Fokine, pedestrian violation, reduced from speeding 39mph in a 25-mph zone; unconditional discharge.

Ralph Whipple, littering, reduced from wetlands permit charge; $75.

William Cummings, dog ordinance charge; $50.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar.