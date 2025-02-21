Beating the Shelter Island  ‘winter blues’

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Anyone who has lived through a Shelter Island winter knows it can at times be grim.

Yes, there are no summer crowds, and if you want to go to dinner on the South or North forks you can actually find parking. But when you drive to the Heights past Piccozzi’s on an evening in February and everything is closed, it can feel like a ghost town.

Don’t get me wrong. The stark beauty of Shelter Island in winter is gorgeous. Winter sunsets and gentle snowfalls take my breath away. But for people without a winter home (such as in New York City or Florida), that long winter be a challenge.

It’s not uncommon for people everywhere to find themselves feeling low in winter. The short days and lack of sunlight leads some people toward a phenomenon called “winter blues,” or the more clinical diagnosis of “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” known, appropriately, as SAD.

Winter blues refers to a general malaise that is quite common this time of year. It can be difficult to get out to walk, exercise, or meet friends. Sitting home and watching a movie may be the most activity people can muster.

SAD, on the other hand, is a well-defined clinical diagnosis. According to Dr. Matthew Rudorfer of the National Institutes of Health, SAD interferes with daily functioning over a significant time period. It follows a regular pattern, appearing each year as winter approaches and disappears during spring and summer. Sufferers from SAD often feel gloomy, hopeless and worthless. They lack energy, oversleep, and seek out “comfort foods.”

Parts of the country that tend to be without blue skies often breed the most victims. The absence of sunlight, coupled with the short daylight hours, is a double whammy.

There’s a physical cause for this. Our circadian rhythm (the internal clock that tells us when to sleep and when to awake) gets altered in winter and can disrupt people’s normal functioning.

So, scientists at the National Institutes of Health discovered in the 1980’s that bringing light to light-deprived people was frequently a simple remedy. Patients experiencing SAD can now sit in front of a simple light box and replace the depleted daylight hours artificially.

These light boxes are designed to deliver a therapeutic dose of bright light and are easily obtainable. The science behind it is that the light causes a chemical change in the brain that lifts the mood of the sufferer.

While these boxes can be purchased from many manufacturers now, it’s recommended to talk to a health care provider first. According to the Mayo Clinic, other underlying mental health concerns such as bipolar disorder or chronic depression cannot be effectively treated this way, and require counseling and other medication.

These lamps have become so popular that even “Wirecutter,” the so-called “product recommenders” for the New York Times, have just analyzed the various lamps from Amazon to Walmart.

But back to the Shelter Island winter.

Islanders traditionally party and rejoice on the Tuesday after Labor Day. However, as the months progress, it just gets quieter and quieter. Suddenly those summer people (not all of them, of course) are missed. There are fewer activities, and getting up the energy to attend those that exist can be challenging.

Obviously, many people have jobs that keep them occupied, and the kids have to get to school. This kind of structure is helpful and is important to keep the winter blues at bay. The school teams can be a godsend to keep the kids moving and to generate community spirit. It may be harder for the younger kids when their parents may not feel like shuttling them to after-school activities or dates with friends.

Furthermore, there may be a feeling of being stuck on the Island. Not everyone can afford a winter vacation to the Caribbean. For these people, there may be resentment and a sense of being left behind.

While for some people the political events this winter have been exciting and uplifting, for others they have been scary and depressing. Those who have been upset about the changes in the country, coming this time of year has not helped. People who have stopped watching TV or following the news because they are finding it too upsetting need to fill in these gaps with other activities. Some are suggesting that more political involvement, rather than withdrawal, is the better choice.

But the best remedy for the winter blues is contact with people. Shelter Island may be a sleepier place in winter, but it does not close down. The Senior Center is alive and well; the challenge is to get out of the house and go. The Recreation Center offers a multitude of activities. Checking this newspaper’s calendar for February 13, I went from A to Z, starting with Adult Basketball and ending with Zumba.

If you are less active, there is a knitting group, Mah Jongg, and French lessons. The sedentary activities are excellent for the brain, but getting the body moving this time of year (even for a short walk) is essential for health and keeps that excess body fat from accumulating.

If leaving the house is not possible, contact with family and friends is crucial. Winter loneliness can be awful with those long endless nights. However, if the pandemic gave us one good thing, it was Zoom. It may not be ideal, but it’s better than nothing.

The crocuses start coming up in late winter followed by the daffodils. Binder Pools is already planning its pool openings. And soon, all those people will be returning whether we like it or not. Spring is coming.

Nancy Green is a retired social worker and a member of the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Committee.