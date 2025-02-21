Safe Boating Courses scheduled

(Credit: Bill Geist)

Statistics have revealed that over 5,000 boating accidents occur yearly in the U.S., causing $62.5 million in damages. And a lack of boating safet education accounts for 77% of fatal accidents.

With the Jan. 1 requirement in New York State that anyone operating a motor vessel or jet ski must have a Safe Boating Certificate, the Shelter Island Police Department is hosting a course to be offered for four hours on two successive nights, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Emergency Services Building, 12 Manwaring Road.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Participants must be at least 10 years old to enroll and family/friend groups are encouraged.

The instruction is free and all materials will be provided. There is a $10 New York State Certificate processing fee for those 18 or older.

Participants are encouraged to bring food and drink to have during breaks.

To enroll, visit the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation site at register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course.

The class size is limited to 20 students.

The same course will also be taught on March 25 and 26 and April 22 and 23 at the same hours. The course can also be taken online at boat-ed.com/newyork.

For additional information contact instructor Peter Vielbig at 609-306-1114 or Marine Patrol Officer Beau Payne at 631-749-0600.

USPS Safe Boating Course

The United States Power Squadron has announced another safe boating course in the Peconic Bay Squadron area. This one takes place at Port of Egypt at 63200 Main Road, Southold, March 8, starting at 8:30 a.m. The fee for the course is $65.

To register for that one, email Vince Mauceri at [email protected] or call him at 631-566-4181.