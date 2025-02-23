What is that? Feb. 23, 2025

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Old Reliable Roger McKeon identified last week’s photo (see below), as, “The garden fairy at the entrance of Mashomack Preserve (unless I am sorely mistaken).”

Wood nymph in Mashomack. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

No mistake, sore or otherwise, Roger.

We then went to someone who knows all about it, Cindy Belt, Education and Outreach Coordinator at The Nature Conservancy- Mashomack Preserve. Cindy told us: “The wood nymph statue is found in the Visitor Center area at Mashomack.

“It was given to the preserve in memory of Gwen Cole, an artist and long-time volunteer at Mashomack’s Visitor Center, beginning in the late 1980s.

“She loved being at Mashomack. Gwen passed away in 2005.

“The wood nymph is a favorite whimsical welcome to nature for all ages.”