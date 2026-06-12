Scorching heat sparks air quality advisory across region

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Hot enough for you?

Memories of the brutal cold that gripped the region this winter melted away this week — with the scorching heat helping to trigger an air quality advisory across the East End.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued Air Quality Health Advisories for Nassau and Suffolk counties for Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ground-level ozone is expected to reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups — including children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions, according to the advisory.

The mercury is expected to climb near or into the 90s for the second straight day, after Thursday’s stifling heat and humidity.

State health officials recommend that residents consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity while pollution levels are elevated, especially young children and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions.

The East End is expected to reach 91 degrees Friday, with a thunderstorm possible late in the afternoon. Saturday is expected to stay very warm, near 89 degrees, but with lower humidity. Sunday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds with a high near 85.

Residents can check current air quality conditions through the DEC or AirNow.gov.