Islander playing club volleyball at UConn

The University of Connecticut’s club volleyball’s Red Squad took second place at the Yale tour-nament on February 15. Dayla Reyes (center, #11) is a Shelter Island alum. Courtesy Photo)

One of my favorite things about coaching at Shelter Island is watching athletes get the volleyball bug. While for many, high school is the pinnacle of their athletic career, others opt to continue to play at the next level.

Over the Presidents Day weekend, I had a chance to visit with Dayla Reyes, Shelter Island Class of 2022, who was playing with her University of Connecticut’s women’s club volleyball team at Yale.

When high school athletes think about playing sports in college, normally they envision NCAA sports on a varsity team. While that may be the goal of elite athletes willing to dedicate themselves to their chosen sport six or seven days a week, there are other choices to continue playing sports at the collegiate level.

Intramural sports and teams are normally the lower skill level, but a great way to make friends and enjoy some friendly competition. Some sports can be quite competitive, but generally anyone who wants to play can form a team or enter a league and have some fun.

Club sports are an often overlooked or unknown level for collegiate athletes. They are the middle tier of collegiate sports, giving competitive high school athletes a chance to continue playing, sometimes at a high level without the strict requirements of a varsity sport.

Club sports normally practice two-to-three times per week during the season and travel to other colleges to compete. Colleges supply some support, but teams often supply their own transportation and may need to fundraise to purchase uniforms or to attend major competitions.

Dayla, an outstanding setter for the Islanders, had to try out to play for the Huskies. The process at UConn, a large state university well known for their excellent sports programs, was quite competitive. She very much enjoys playing with her squad, all of whom are friendly and supportive.

Balancing academics, internships and playing takes effort, but it’s worth it. In April, Dayla and the Huskies will be traveling to Phoenix, Ariz. to the Club Nationals. A gathering of hundreds of teams, focused on playing well and having fun, will be a fabulous cap to the season.