Highway chief objects to Dems’comments

Ken Lewis Jr., Highway Superintendent

Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr., criticized by neighbors of the Recycling Center and others for some changes there, defended his actions in a written statement Tuesday morning.

He reiterated that he has seen no agreement to keep the gate to his office closed, requiring those seeking access to enter through the main North Menantic Road entrance. Previous highway superintendent Jay Card Jr. has said he never saw a written agreement, but simply kept in place policies that were in effect when he took office.

Mr. Lewis said he has kept the Bowditch Road gate open during work hours and has seen no increase in traffic that neighbors and other signers of a petition to close that gate had circulated. He said the Bowditch Road entrance is not for public access to those bringing garbage and items to the transfer station.

“It’s a safer and more accessible way to reach my office,” Mr. Lewis said.

Other complaints have revolved around closing of the construction and debris area previously accessible to “pickers” who were able to take items that had been discarded. Mr. Lewis called that a safety issue for his workers and the pickers.

As a compromise, he said usable items would be moved to another area near the Goody Pile where pickers could access them. Pickers still maintain they don’t want others deciding what materials they might like to retrieve.

The Democratic Committee got pulled into the issues when they opted not to cross-endorse Mr. Lewis for re-election to his post. Instead, they are backing Mike Reiter for that job.

At the same time, the Democrats have posted a full slate, also running Shelby Mundy for Town Clerk instead of incumbent Amber Wilson. Through the years, there have been many cross-endorsements for Highway Department chief and Town Clerk.