Lions celebrate a milestone anniversary:75 years serving Shelter Island

Two on tap: Chris Carey, left, and Jim Gereghty often team up as volunteer bartenders at Lions community events. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

It was little more than a loosely organized group of men (yes, they were all men until 1987), who simply saw a variety of Islanders in need and rallied to help them.

As we look at the current Lions Club chapter, it’s a marvel of community assistance and organization.

This year, Shelter Island Lions are over 100 strong and, in fact, are now the largest Lions chapter in Suffolk County, despite being the smallest of the 10 East End towns.

The Club currently runs events and programs all year long, programs that include, but are not limited to the Memorial Day Community Picnic; the Mid-Summer Island Cleanup; The Citizen of the Year Recognition Award; college scholarship programs; support of Shelter Island families in need; disaster relief programs; purchase of enhanced reading equipment for the Library; the Community Thanksgiving Dinner; The Snapper Derby; The Annual Golf Outing; The Corn Hole Tournament; and The Annual Scallop Dinner.

But there is much more each year identifying community needs and working to fill them in an agile and straightforward manner.

Founded in 1917 by the Chicago business leader Melvin Jones, Lions and Lions International was based on the idea that people should look beyond normal business issues to help address the needs, and the betterment, of the community.

The Shelter Island chapter embraces these concepts and is optimistic about being able to continue helping Shelter Islanders this year and in the future.

As the Shelter Island Lions Club celebrates 75 years, an ongoing series will spotlight some of the events and activities throughout the year that engage its member volunteers in building and strengthening the Island community.