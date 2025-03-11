Kerri Knipfing is the Shelter Island School District’s Employee of Month

Kerri Knipfing, the Shelter Island School District’s February Employee of the Month, received her certificate from Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. (Credit: Julie Lane)

First grade teacher Kerri Knipfing, Shelter Island School District’s Employee of the Month, drew high praise Monday night from administrators, Board of Education members and the student liaison to the Board of Education, Harrison Weslek, a senior now who was one of Ms. Knipfing’s students when he was a first grader.

In presenting Ms. Knipfing with a certificate recognizing her selection, Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio said she consistently rises to every challenge and is quick to volunteer for anything that needs to be done.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott called her “a role model” for other teachers and shows love and respect for her students.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., called her “a true artist with the children,” noting she holds them to the highest level of achievement, while also representing a loving mother figure to them.

That prompted Board President Kathleen Lynch to call Ms. Knipfing “a role mother” with a wonderful sense of humor, and say to her that she’s a person who is “low key about how smart you are.”

“Thank you for the privilege to work here,” Ms. Knipfing said. That she has been able to see students through their years of schooling on Shelter Island and follow their fortunes as they go on to other educational and vocational activities on the Island has enabled her to see the full circle of their young lives, she said.