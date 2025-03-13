Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 13, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On March 6, police arrested Bruce M. Hopke, 72, of Shelter Island on a charge of 2nd degree harassment, following an investigating into a domestic dispute that occurred on March 4. He was arraigned before Southold Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and directed to appear before Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

SUMMONSES

Juan Rodriguez Alvizures, of Shelter Island, was ticketed on March 3 on West Neck Road for an uninspected vehicle.

Jonathan Coreas Morales of Brentwood received a summons on March 3 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

Byron W. Rodasvasquez of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on March 3 when a deer struck the front end of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Rachel Jane Beardsley of Brooklyn was driving eastbound on Smith Street on March 6 when a deer struck her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 2, police responded to a caller who was concerned he may have left a stove burner on in his home; the officer checked and turned off the stove.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 2 and 3 with no violations observed.

A complaint about flood lights surrounding the Town Highway Department building shining into a residence overnight was brought to the highway superintendent who stated that an electrician was on the scene rectifying the issue.

A report of a pickup truck driving the wrong way on a Heights road was received on March 4. A DARE Lesson (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) was taught to the 5th and 6th grades on March 4. Responding to a downed tree on primary wires in West Neck on March 6, police notified PSEG and coned off the roadway.

A caller reported damage to a vehicle on March 6 from a branch striking the front end due to weather conditions, causing damage over $1,000.

Police responded to a domestic incident in West Neck on March 4. Police provided clarification on an Order of Protection on March 6. Suspicious credit card transactions were reported on March 6.

In other reports: Police officers provided an emergency water shutoff; a lift assist; a school crossing; rain gauge monitoring; a vehicle lockout; an escort to Eastern Long Island Hospital; well being checks; and visited the school for “Lunch with a Police Officer.” A 911 call on March 6 was accidental.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A loose dog in the Center was returned on March 2. A golden retriever reported at large in Cartwright on March 3 could not be located by the Animal Control Officer (ACO). An injured deer in the Center was dispatched on March 4 and the Highway Department notified for removal. The ACO helped with a search for a missing dog on March 5 until it was found at Stars Café.

Following a report of a dog at large in Longview on March 5, the ACO advised the owner that a citation would be issued for the next incident, due to multiple prior incidents.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to cases on Feb. 27, 28, March 1, 2, 5, and 6 and transported seven aided persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SIEMS responded to a case on March 4 and transported the person to Southampton Hospital.

ALARMS

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in Ram Island on Feb. 28; no fire was found in the interior. A smoke alarm in a Center location on March 1 was set off by cooking; Fire Chiefs were on the scene. A smoke alarm in Menantic was set off accidentally on March 2; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed.