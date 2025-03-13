Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 13, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Children’s Dungeons and Dragons, 3 – 4 p.m. (9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

Early Childhood Movie, 1 p.m. (2+) Library. Tinkerbell and the Legend of the Neverbeast. Register at silibrary.org

Tween Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m. (10+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 1 – 3 p.m. (Grades 7+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Brainteasers, 3 p.m. (ages 6+) Library. No registration required.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Silent Book Club, at Rams Head Inn, presented by the Library. 5 p.m. BYO book, enjoy a snack by the fire. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

Mashomack Moon Walk, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Under the Full Worm Moon, hike along the 1 1/2 mile Red Trail. Email [email protected] to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Mashomack Watershed Walk, 10 – 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to volunteer to monitor the changing coastline and changing sea levels with Peconic Baykeeper and Project R.I.S.E.: Recording Inundation Surrounding the Estuary. Come see Mashomack’s field data sites while enjoying the last days of winter.

Susan Schrott’s Rise with Radiance, Workshop at Rams Head Inn, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. $150 fee includes book, bag of goodies to help you on your creative journey. Register at Resy or email [email protected] for information.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 3 p.m. Free, Presbyterian Church. All are welcome to enjoy violinist Sirena Huang perform her Carnegie Hall debut program. A reception with the artist follows the concert. Donations welcome.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Pop-up Book Club, on Zoom, presented by the Library. 5 p.m. “James,” the re-telling of Huckleberry Finn. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Shakespeare in Community, Zoom, presented by the Library. 12:30 p.m. “Henry VIII.” Register at silibrary.org

Adult Craft: Embroidery, Library. 3:30 p.m. All materials provided; register in advance at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Bd., Thursday, March 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Health & Wellness Committee, Friday, March 14, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Town Bd. Meeting, Monday, March 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, March 17, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, March 18, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, March 19, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Bd., Wednesday, March 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, March 20, 9 to 10 a.m.