Shelter Island wellness column with Suzette: Finding your light within this Spring

Spring is a time of renewal, growth, and transformation. It is a time to shed the darkness of winter and embrace the light of the new season, a new beginning.

We can all see and feel signs of spring, in the moderately warmer temperatures, the welcome appearance of tulips and hyacinth popping up out of the ground, and the quality of the light changes as the daylight hours finally get longer. All are welcome and encouraging signs of lighter times ahead, but what if the light you truly seek is not outside, but within?

We are often taught to look outside ourselves for happiness and fulfillment. We are told that we need to achieve certain goals, acquire certain possessions, or be in certain relationships in order to be happy and complete. This mindset implies the pursuit of happiness is found outside of us, not within ourselves. But what if we flip that paradigm shift, and remember that by cultivating and focusing on the light within, we can access joy, happiness and well-being from the inside out, regardless of our outside circumstances.

Distractions and struggles from the outside world and life around us often dominate our attention, finding it harder to access and cultivate our inner calm, peace and well being. When we can quiet our minds enough to go within on a regular basis, we can connect to our inner light, hence well-being, peace and a quiet calm. We often forget that the quality of our inner world is reflected in our outer world. It is powerful to remember that changing our inner world changes our outer world.

As we realize the importance of the quality of our inner world our light gets brighter regardless of the circumstances that surround us. Life gets better, easier … our relationships flourish, there is a sense of flow in our daily life, less struggle, life falls into place.

When we are connected to our light within, our immune system strengthens, our nervous system relaxes and we start to age gracefully. Stress takes a huge toll on our health and the aging process. When we cultivate a harmonious peaceful inner world, our outer world reflects that. When we stop searching for contentment outside of ourselves, and cultivate it within, our light and wellbeing expands.

There are many things you can do to cultivate this light within you:

• Meditation and mindfulness

• Maintaining an attitude of gratitude

• Dedication to exercise, movement and stretching

• Mindful breathing

• Spending time in nature

• Creative expression

• Service to others

• Connecting with your higher self

• Unplugging from technology and allowing yourself to daydream

• Following your bliss, doing the simple things that bring you joy

When you make a commitment to cultivate the light within yourself, you embark on a journey of self-empowerment and transformation. This journey can be simple, just taking a few minutes a day to unplug from the world and technology, sit in stillness quieting the mind with the breath, and allow your thoughts to flow, like clouds passing by, start with a few minutes and build.

As we cultivate a serene inner world, our inner light will get brighter and brighter, and strength, joy, and peace will always be at your access as you travel the landscape of your life.

