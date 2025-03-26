Shelter Island School musical gets ready in the wings: Landing ‘Big Fish’ with practice, practice

John Kaasik, directing the High School Drama Club’s musical, ‘Big Fish,’ gives pointers to the cast. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Possibly the hardest working people on Shelter Island right now are the two dozen or so members of the cast and crew of the High School Drama Club’s spring play, and the team overseeing the production of the musical, “Big Fish.”

On a recent night, rehearsing after school, the students had learned their lines, polished their songs and mastered the dances choreographed by Jessie King; now, they were receiving some detailed coaching from director John Kaasik. How to throw a fake punch, managing not to hit your fellow actor. How to throw a — hopefully fake — fish, without hitting the audience.

The poster for ‘Big Fish’ by Island artist Peter Waldner, who also assists with props and set pieces for the production. (Credit: Peter Waldner)

Students in grades 8 and up sat at rapt attention — let that sink in for a minute — while Mr. Kaasik, Sara Mundy and Susan Cincotta stressed the importance of smiling when you’re dancing. “It’s contagious to the audience,” they said.

What’s also contagious is the positive, supportive atmosphere fostered by Mr. Kaasik, encouraging the students to extend the same spirit to each other. It’s a phenomenon that’s been observed over the years, as Mr. Kaasik molds the teenagers into a cohesive troupe, in the end also producing a show that brings the audience to its feet every time.

The usual challenges of getting full attendance at rehearsals in a small school where the cast also plays on school athletic teams was compounded this winter when a wave of flu swept through the school.

“There were days when we only had five people here,” said Mr. Kaasik.

The cast doubled down and made up for lost time, and are eager to share their show with the rest of the Island next week.

The show will open on Thursday, April 3, with a 7 p.m. show. Friday and Saturday, April 4 and 5, shows are at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 6, the show is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale in the school lobby from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during school days.