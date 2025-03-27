Second Mashomack burn going well: Expected to be completed by late afternoon

(Adobe stock photo)

A second controlled burn was underway today at Mashomack Preserve.

May Yeung, a Nature Conservancy’s media relations official, confirmed that as of 2 p.m. everything was going well.

Ms. Yeung said it would not end until late afternoon, and that the team that coordinated it from logistical planning through to the actual burn was working well, as was the entire Mashomack Preserve team under the leadership of Cody-Marie, Mashomack Preserve’s Conservation and Stewardship Manager.

Ms. Yeung said the burn area for this second effort this week is a bit smaller than the one at the Mashomack Point burn on Sunday.