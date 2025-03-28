Lions Club Dinner spotlights ELI Hospital Focus on new Stroke Center

From left, Linda S, Sweeney VP Foundation/ External Affairs, Paul J. Connor Chief Administrative Officer, Devin Kelt BSN, RN, and Susan Putignano Binder, President Shelter Island Lions Club, (Courtesy photo)

On Thursday, March 20, the Shelter Island Lions Club hosted leaders from Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital at its March Dinner.

Leaders from SBELIH were featured at the event, including Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer; Devin Kelt, BSN, RN Emergency Department Manager, and Linda S. Sweeney, Vice President of the Foundation/External Affairs.

The dinner, catered by Shelter Island Slice, was held at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Mr. Connor gave a presentation on the history of ELIH and provided an overview of its services. In addition to the extensive programs and services hospitals offer, SBELIH has focused on inpatient addiction and psychiatry services, including detox and rehab.

In addition, the hospital provides ambulatory services including “Aquanaut” outpatient care which addresses mental health and addiction.

The main focus of the presentation was the new Primary Stroke Center. According to Devin Kelt, time is the most critical factor when dealing with strokes.

Research has shown that the key factors in predicting recovery from a stroke are the ability to recognize when a stroke has happened and to get help immediately. Signs that a stroke may be occurring are incorporated into the saying BE FAST: B — changes in balance; E — changes in eyes; F — droopy face; A — inability to lift both arms; S — slurred speech; T — time is of the essence. Whereas aspirin used to be recommended when a stroke was suspected, this is no longer the case. Instead — call 911 immediately.

The presentation highlighted new equipment and features of the stroke center, including a new CT scanner, telestroke and teleneurology capabilities.

With the new Primary Stroke Center at ELIH in Greenport, Shelter Island and the local community will benefit by having faster diagnosis and treatment, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced need for patient transfers to distant facilities.

The Lions event is helping to get the word out, making Islanders aware that life-saving help is only a short ferry ride away.