Cold comfort as Shelter Island softball team takes loss: Fine play marred by a few miscues

Supportive family and friends bundled up and cheered on the Islander softball team in the home game against the Ross School on April 10. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

Spring on Shelter Island is often a “two steps forward and one step back” affair. A sunny, warm day punctuated by the bright yellow of forsythia and daffodils is quickly followed by a stretch of gray, drizzly, breezy weather.

Junior varsity athletics can be characterized by that same changeability. In their March 27 outing against Greenport/Southold/Mattituck, the Islanders were clicking and won handily 22-10. On Thursday, April 10, despite some nice highlights, the team struggled with control and lost to the visiting Ross/Hayground squad.

The afternoon started clear and cool, but clouds quickly moved in. The barely budding trees were a skeletal backdrop for younger siblings dashing around on the playground. Family and friends in the bleachers huddled under blankets and zipped-up coats as the game went on.

Lili Kuhr started at pitcher, her strong windmill arm delivering fast pitches into the receptive glove of Natalie Mamisashvili. Mamisashvili was nimble behind the plate, quickly chasing down any errant balls.

Both Ross and Shelter Island showed aggressive base running, with many steals allowing runners to advance. The first inning Ross earned 4 runs before consecutive strike-outs allowed the Islanders to get their first at-bats. Kuhr got on base, and was able to steal home to get her team on the board.

The second inning neither team was able to score, but featured a really nice stop by Kuhr who quickly got it to her sister Kylie Kuhr Leonard at first base for the out.

In the third inning the dropping temperatures started taking their toll. Cold hands do not allow for good control of the ball, and Ross pressed their advantage, adding 8 runs. However, Shelter Island continued their heads-up base running with a nice double steal. Lexi Bartilucci also was able to come home on a passed ball to add to the Islanders’ tally.

During the fourth inning the Ravens’ bats started coming alive. A powerful hit to deep right field was quickly chased down by Makayla Cronin. Showing their softball IQ, the team executed a great relay with Cronin getting the ball to Lily Potter, who sent it on to Bartilucci in the middle of the diamond, who quickly threw home to Mamisashvili, just a second too late to get the tag at the plate.

Down but not out, the Islanders dug in during the bottom of the fourth, with three athletes scoring. Kuhr was walked, then moved her way around the bases and came home to spark the team. Dariana Duran earned an RBI as her single allowed Lauren Gibbs to score. Potter added to the total as she snuck home on a passed ball.

The fifth inning proved to be the final, with Ross adding 10 more runs before a great burst of Islander defense got the home team up for their last licks.

Cronin had a terrific run and catch in right field for an out, and got it in to first base to notch a double play. The next batter dribbled a hit that got scooped up and thrown to Maeve Springer at third. She deftly stepped on the bag, and aggressively applied the tag to the runner to ensure the out as fans whooped their approval.

A miracle comeback wasn’t in the cards, and the game ended in the fifth, with the Islanders on the losing end of a mercy rule, which allows a game to end early if a team is ahead of its opponent by a large margin after a certain number of innings have been played. The team and families quickly packed up their gear, heading home to a warm dinner.

The team now has the April break to take a well-deserved rest. Lauren Gibbs and Lily Potter are dual athletes, with both running spring track. The weekend before the game, several of the softball players had participated in the Shelter Island Drama Club’s fabulous “Big Fish” production, with its long practice hours and four-night run.

Coach Lindsay Rando is looking forward to working with the team to sharpen up their offense and to hone her pitchers’ arms. With four athletes able to assume the leadership role in the pitching circle, the rest of the season, along with its warming weather, looks bright.

The next home game is against Smithtown Christian on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. Bring your ball cap and sunglasses (and hat and gloves just in case) and come cheer on the team!