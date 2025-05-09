Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 9, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

SIZE AND BALANCE

To the Editor:

Kudos to the three newest Town Board members for restoring the size of the Water Advisory Committee and its balance with respect to the controversial issue of expanding public water.

Several years ago, during the prior Siller/Brach-Williams administration, two individuals were added to what had traditionally been a five-member committee. The two were heavily involved in the current contract to transfer the management of West Neck Water to Suffolk County Water Authority and tipped the balance of the committee in favor of expanding public water to additional areas of the Island.

Thanks to the three newest members of the Town Board — Councilmen Gooding, Dickson, and Dyett — membership on the committee has been restored to five and two new members have been added. Both new members, one of whom has an engineering degree, appear highly qualified and ready to take a fresh and independent look at public water, as well as the other issues the committee will face.

The committee will have a new chair, but, in what seems like a nod to the supervisor and the deputy supervisor, both of whom were part of the prior administration, he will still be someone perceived by public water skeptics as a public water advocate.

None of this is meant to disparage the work of the departing members of the committee, some of whom have meaningfully contributed to the committee’s work for many years. It is to recognize that the time had come to restore the committee’s size and balance.

STEPHEN JACOBS, Shelter Island

REMEMBERING JEAN

To the Editor:

Please join us as we honor the wonderful life of Jean Dickerson on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Following an 11 a.m. service at the Shelter Island Cemetery, there will be a gathering at 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center/Havens House where we will have refreshments along with an opportunity to share your story or stories about Jean and have a chance to talk with friends and family.

We suggest you dress casually and recommend you wear comfortable footwear since walking on uneven grounds at both venues can be problematic. (Flo has said she is wearing shorts and I will be in sneakers.)

There is one very special lady who is most welcome in sequins. Jean would not want her to be “dowdy.”

We hope to see you there.

JANE FOWLER & FLO HOSP, Shelter Island

FLOWERS FOR MOTHER’S DAY

To the Editor:

Please pick a big bouquet of purple lilacs for your wonderful mom this Mother’s Day weekend, 46 West Neck Road (corner of Shore Road). They are gorgeous and smell like heaven on earth. Perfect on her table. Nightstand too!

A mother’s love is never unsure; her hand softly rocks the cradle of the world. She raises the future.

I never lived until I met David F. Klenawicus and became a mother.

Wishing you a joyous Mother’s Day.

KATHRYN KLENAWICUS & DAVID KLENAWICUS JR., Shelter Island