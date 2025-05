(Courtesy photo)

Participating in the Polar Plunge at Splish Splash, on Saturday, April 26, from left, Betzaida Campos, Ari Waife, Quinn Sobejana, the Polar Plunge Bear, Johanna Kaasik, El Schack, and Dariana Duran Alvarado were among the East End groups that collectively raised over $60,000 for Special Olympics.

The Shelter Island students also contributed $2,222.75 they had collected at the school musical with the support of director John Kaasik and the cast and crew.