Drive-through tour mark’s Mashomack’s anniversary: Joint presentation with Shelter Island History Museum

Happy tourists set to embark on a ride through Island history at Mashomack. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

The weekend of May 3 and 4, The Nature Conservancy team at Mashomack, in partnership with the Shelter Island History Museum (SIHM), presented our first ever “Drive Through History Tour.”

Nearly 40 people took an open-air truck tour of the Preserve, stopping at several spots to hear Mashomack team members share stories of the human history of the Preserve and how that past activity impacts our conservation work today.

The Shelter Island History Museum (SIHM) provided photographs, maps and reference materials that were shared along the route. The tour culminated at the Mashomack Manor House where SIHM displayed many period appropriate artifacts and items dating from the mid- and late 1800s, and also included an interview and oral history by Toots Clark.

The cooperative venture was extremely well received by all, and a great way to lead off a series of special events to celebrate Mashomack’s 45th anniversary.