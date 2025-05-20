Shelter Island School softball team battles Pierson: Fun contest with total of 50 runs scored

Dariana Duran Alvarado at bat against Pierson in a home game that was a scoring-fest for both teams. (Credit: Lindsay Rando)

When you have a small roster, you need to get creative when athletes have conflicts with games.

On sunny Friday, May 16, Shelter Island’s softball coach Lindsay Rando had eight players and nine positions hosting Pierson. She solved the problem by splitting the outfield, putting experienced Juliana Medina in center/right field and speedy Lily Potter in left/center. Senior Dariana Duran Alvardo played shortstop, but a bit deeper than usual to split the difference between infield and outfield.

As it turned out, they had their work cut out for them from a powerful Pierson squad.

The Whalers came out swinging, but Duran Alvarado ran down a pop-up from the first hitter. Two hitters later, Maeve Springer made a great snag by third base and fired it to Kylie Kuhr Leonard at first to get two of the first three players out. But Pierson was patient, and through a combination of powerful hits and a few walks, they jumped out to an 11-run lead.

You might think that the short-handed Islanders, facing a hard-throwing pitcher, would be discouraged, but this is a resilient group who have come a long way since the beginning of the season.

Lili Kuhr was the leadoff batter, and she showed patience and a good eye at the plate and drew a walk. Lexi Bartilucci hustled to beat a throw to first for a single. Despite the somewhat intimidating strong-armed pitcher, Kuhr came home to get the Islanders on the board.

In the second inning, the Islanders made short work of the Whalers with a nice throw to first, a strike out and a great play at home by catcher Natalie Mamisashvili to get the out and save a run.

The Islanders were determined to keep scoring. Lexi Jernick, keeping the book in the dugout, was happy to keep the increasing tally. Coach Rando said, “Our base running has gotten more aggressive and confident, taking chances where it could be a tight squeeze to get safe at the base.”

In the second inning Kuhr was very active on the bases, sliding in under tags. Springer and Potter also added to the run count with heads-up running.

As the game continued, the Whalers continued to score, but the Islanders also added runs each inning. The high scoring game was a fun one to watch. Parents and friends were kept entertained, as the mighty eight players scrapped for each run, sliding into home, or simply running hard.

Bartilucci and Kuhr shared pitching responsibilities. The team is constantly finding new strategies to help them become stronger from the pitching circle. The defense is also looking much more confident, moving smoothly from a ready position to covering a base or running to snag a fly ball.

Mamisashvili moved positions from catcher to center/right fielder and at the top of the fifth she made a great run and catch to end the inning. On the way in to the dugout, teammates crowded around her to congratulate her on the excellent play.

Coach Rando remarked, “The team has definitely have improved so much. We are getting way more confident in the batter’s box when we face faster pitchers.”

That confidence was reflected in the score: At the end of the day the home team had amassed 17 runs, an impressive tally. Unfortunately, the hard-hitting Whalers had scored an eye-popping 33.

But the team was hardly gloomy. Kuhr Leonard turned a couple of cartwheels as the team gathered up the equipment and headed back to the locker room, high-spirited chatter trailing behind them. Coach Rando was justifiably proud of their excellent effort.

The Islanders’ season is drawing to a close. The last home game, senior send-off and Hope at Bat fundraiser for cancer is Tuesday, May 20. Congratulations on a great season by a feisty team that brought joy to its fans and supporters.