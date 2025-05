May dawn over Shelter Island. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, will be a fair, Spring day on Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it will be mostly sunny all day, with a high temperature reaching 68 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 6 to 11 mph, and gusting as high as 21 mph.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature around 51. The wind will shift to the east at 3 to 5 mph.