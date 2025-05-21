Shelter Island Friends of Music to present famed quintet: WindSync plans week-long residency

The Windsync quintet: Noah Kay, oboe; Kara LaMoure, bassoon; Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet; Garrett Hudson, flute; and Anni Hochhalter, horn. (Credit: Philip Greenberg)

Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) has announced that acclaimed quintet WindSync will perform in a free concert on Sunday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Described by Arts and Culture Texas as “a major force in the American chamber music landscape,” WindSync will kick off a week-long residency on the Island at the event, where they will perform music composed by Mozart, Viet Cuong, Nadia Boulanger and Philip Glass. A reception with the artists will follow the performance.

SIFM’s Artistic Director Richard Weinert calls WindSync, “very theatrical, with a tremendous sense of fun about them.” He’s known the group since they won the Concert Artists Guild Competition in 2012 when he was president of CAG.

“Unlike other chamber groups that often shuffled on stage, sat in front of their music stands, arranged their music and looked at each other before starting to play, WindSync bounded on stage and played,” Mr. Weinert said. “They memorized all their music and played standing up, so there were no music stands between them and the audience. They choreographed their movements around the stage, so there was constant visual interest as well as great music.”

Throughout the week, WindSync will play for Shelter Island and Sag Harbor elementary students and at informal concerts at Mashomack Preserve and the Rams Head Inn. They will perform their version of “Peter and The Wolf” at CAST in Southold, complete with costumes and narration by bilingual actor Kevin Shea. WindSync will also perform for residents of Peconic Landing.

On May 26, after the Memorial Day parade and picnic, they’ll play while children and adults “Make Art to Music,” with the support of well-known Island artists.