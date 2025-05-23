Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 23, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

STANDING BY OUR MISSION

To the Editor:

To those who voted on Tuesday, May 20, to support the Shelter Island History Museum — thank you.

While the outcome was not what we had hoped, we are heartened by the many who appreciate the value the Museum brings to the Shelter Island community, and who stand by our mission to collect, preserve and share the Island’s history and culture.

We will take some time to evaluate our options in the long-term. Meanwhile, the Museum remains operational and will continue to offer free admission when we reopen in June. Some of our plans for free programs and much-needed repairs to Havens House, however, will be postponed.

We greatly appreciate our supporters who are as proud as we are of the work we do and will continue to do.

BOARD of DIRECTORS, The Shelter Island History Museum

TOWN CLERK BID

To the Editor:

My name is Shelby Mundy (Willumsen), and I’m proud to be the Democratic nominee for Shelter Island Town Clerk.

As a lifelong Shelter Islander, a proud graduate of Shelter Island High School, and a mom raising my family here, I understand what makes our town unique. Experience has given me a strong foundation in municipal operations. I hold a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College, and for nearly seven years, I’ve worked for the Town in the Supervisor’s Office as the Senior Account Clerk. I’ve seen first hand how local government can—and should—work better for you.

I’m running for Town Clerk because I believe the office should play a more active and visible role in the community. Why should you have to rearrange your life to access Town services? I want to expand office hours, including select evenings and Saturdays, because government should meet you where you are.

Our Town’s records tell the story of who we are, but outdated systems make them harder to access. Preserving our Town’s history while modernizing how we safely store and access records is a top priority of mine. I’ll pursue grant funding to assist with digitizing all documents and creating an accessible database.

A Town Clerk should be out in the community, not just behind a desk. Community connection is at the heart of my campaign. I’m partnering with Town Board candidate Elizabeth Hanley to launch “Pizza and Politics,” a casual monthly meetup at Shelter Island Slice to talk about what matters most to residents. Our first event is June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please stop by, grab a slice, and chat.

At its core, this role is about service, solutions, and accountability. This means showing up every day, listening and learning, helping to assist our residents and visitors, and caring about our community and its future. “Town Clerk” should not just be a title; it should be a commitment to service.

Please reach out anytime at [email protected]—I’d love to hear from you.

Connected to our community. Focused on the future.

SHELBY MUNDY, Shelter Island