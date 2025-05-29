Witches Crook or creative craftsman? June 7 Shelter Island House Tour sneak peek

The five exceptional homes and settings on the House Tour reflect this year’s theme, ‘It’s All About the Views.’( Courtesy photo)

BY BELLE LAREAU

During the upcoming Shelter Island History Museum House Tour on June 7 you will have the opportunity to view a “witches crook” in one of our Victorian homes in the Heights.

A “witches crook” is a slight to moderate bend or lean, in a chimney. In medieval Europe, superstitions about witches were prevalent. Stories were often told of witches gathering on rooftops to perform evil rituals. Folklore says witches can only fly in straight lines so a bend was intended to prevent witches from entering a home through the chimney.

About a century ago, witches crooks became so popular among masons that they continued to build them into their chimney designs long after the superstitions became mere folklore.

Another, more likely reason has to do with home aesthetics. Often, in older homes, fireplaces were constructed near the center of the home for better heating efficiency. However, masons didn’t have the tools we have today to determine the exact center of the home and had to use different, less accurate methods. To fix this, masons would often bend the chimney in the attic, where the peak of the roof was easily visible and therefore easy to line up. Visual appeal is an important architectural design. Bends and twists in elements of the home’s architecture is a design rooted in history and often evokes a historical look to a home.

In certain regions, the witches crook is a sought-after design element.

So, come take a look and decide for yourself — witches crook or creative craftsman? That’s just one feature of the five distinctive houses that will open their doors for the House Tour, with the theme, “It’s All About the Views.”

“We selected notable homes around the Island,” said the Tour’s Co-chair, Cynthia Barrett, “with spectacular views, some steeped in history. Some are new homes that have been built on land with historical significance to the Island.” Ms. Barrett pointed out that some of the new designs feature the outside coming in, or vice versa, with siding continuing into the house or interior flooring flowing to the outside.

“We’re especially excited,” she added, “that the Annual House Tour is our first since we were designated a History Museum. It’s the Number One fundraiser to support our educational programs, exhibits and archives.”

The House Tour is Saturday, June 7, and runs from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by an after-party at the last home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 ($90 each when buying two or more) and can be purchased online or at Havens House. Tickets and more information can be found at shelterislandhistorymuseum.org.