Everyone a winner at Shelter Island Old Timers softball classic

Opening the Old Timers Game, from left, Little Leaguers Maggie Potter, Lily Potter, Gracie Marshall, Isabella Thilberg, Piper Surerus, Bella Cronin, Henry Springer, and Charli Parento sang the National Anthem. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

SALT turned a tight softball game into a runaway victory with a 12-run outburst across the 7th and 8th innings, defeating Slice 21–9 in a festive and fiercely played Old Timers matchup on Saturday, May 31.

The day began in classic small-town style, as Father Peter DeSanctis, Brian Springer, and Chuck Kraus (of Team Slice) gathered before the game to sweep the field and prep the diamond, ensuring it was in top condition for play. Father DeSanctis credited Little Leaguers Adam and Isabella Thilberg and Gracie Marshall with heroic work to drain the field after a steady rain.

“It was a pond,” he said. Their early-morning effort set the stage for a joyful afternoon.

Before the first pitch, both teams lined the first and third base lines as the Shelter Island Little League gathered at the pitcher’s mound to lead the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. The stirring moment wrapped with a cheer of, “Play ball!” — and from there, the action didn’t disappoint.

Chuck Kraus kicked things off with a dramatic steal of second and then home for Slice, but SALT quickly countered, with John Maggio’s RBI triple tying the score at 2–2. The game remained close through the middle innings, with both teams trading runs and defensive gems.

A particularly memorable moment came when Ken Lewis struck out Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, then turned toward the bench and quipped, “Don’t hold it against me during budget season.” The line drew laughs from both dugouts and the stands.

SALT carried a slim 7–6 lead into the bottom of the 7th before breaking the game open. A 5-run seventh inning, followed by 7 more in the eighth, turned the tide completely. Clutch hits, aggressive baserunning, and a loud dugout helped SALT pull away and never look back.

Slice tried to rally in the 9th, putting together a few late runs, but SALT’s defense held strong to close out the game with some special plays by the Maggio brothers to shut down the Slice offense. SALT honored teammate Kate Rossi-Snook as MVP with her outstanding catching and batting.

After a hard-fought game, both teams, volunteers and Little Leaguers came together to celebrate a day of great community fun. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

From the Dugout to the Diamond

Behind the plate, Cliff Clark called a fair and lively game, with a few helpful calls contributed by players and a trusted assist from Marty Dempsey. Their efforts kept the game friendly, fast-moving, and fun.

Community Highlights

In the stands, the Shelter Island Little League made sure fans were smiling with Cracker Jack snacks and raffle tickets, the latter delivered on rollerblades by third-grader Maggie Potter, and her teammates who zipped around with energy and charm throughout the afternoon. Concessions also sold stylish shirts and classic “SI” hats.

Special Thanks

A big thank you to our sponsors, SALT and Slice, whose support made the day possible. And a special shout out to Frankie at Slice, who hosted a fantastic after-party for players and their families.

Pizza, laughter, and a few toasts to the victors made it the perfect cap to an unforgettable day of community, connection, and classic baseball fun. This helped make it a successful fundraiser for the Island’s Little League.

Money raised will help fund equipment needs, keep registration affordable for Island families and player clinics to keep skills sharp throughout the year.