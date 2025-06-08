Shelter Island By the Numbers: June 8, 2025

(Courtesy photo)

1

Issue arose from attendees at Monday evening’s School Budget Meeting — why did the district have to cut the Pre-K3 program in its revised 2025-26 school year budget

74 & 50

Years of service to the Shelter Island Fire Department for “Tut” Tuttle and “Skip” Tuttle were recognized at an awards dinner on May 17

60

Years of service to the Shelter Island Fire Department for ex-chiefs Richard Surozenski and Steve Lenox celebrated, at the same awards dinner

22

Bucks roster for the summer season, diminished by 5 players because of housing woes, could leave the team’s future in doubt, according to General Manager Brian Cass

21-9

The score of the Old Timers’ game last Saturday with SALT defeating Slice

1

Case of vandalism as someone took down a sign at the Menantic Beach cleanup station that has been the subject of controversy