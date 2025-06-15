Greenport carousel spinning again

Pure joy from one of the first riders of the Greenport carousel’s re-opening on Saturday, June 14. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Young children flocked to the Greenport carousel the morning of Sunday, June 15, with parents talking about how much their sons and daughters have missed the merry-go-round in Mitchell Park that had been closed for repairs since last September.

The Village bore the cost of the work, which totaled about $100,000, to fix one badly broken horse and others that had deteriorated, along with other repairs it took to get the carousel in working order again.

The carousel is expected to be open for business through the summer season, although work on one of Greenport’s most beloved attraction is hardly done, according to Mayor Kevin Stuessi.

What’s in store is a campaign to raise at least $250,000, because while the other horses have been spruced up, they all need serious work, the mayor said. In addition, the structure that encases the carousel needs restoration.

But Sunday, it was all smiles, as the children lined up for rides, most grinning and laughing with delight that their beloved carousel was back.