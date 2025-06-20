Shelter Island Bucks win Shelter Island Schools Athletic Community Partner of the Year 

From left, School Athletic Director Todd Gullusico, Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League President Sandi Kruel and Bucks General Manager Brian Cass. (Credit: Kaitlyn Gulluscio)

Last week at the Shelter Island School’s athletic awards ceremony, Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio recognized the Shelter Island Bucks as the Community Partner of the Year.

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League President Sandi Kruel and Bucks General Manger Brian Cass were both recognized on stage for their collaboration and contributions to the school and its community.

Through the organization, the school has made numerous impressive improvements to its baseball facilities— which hosts the high school team, who had an undefeated season, playing on arguably one of the best fields in Suffolk County.

The Bucks are a staple of the community, just as they are an essential partner to the Shelter Island School athletics program.

Congratulations to the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League and the Bucks organization on this recognition and accomplishment.