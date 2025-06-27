A Shelter Island tradition continues: Menantic Yacht Club to set sail

The Menantic Yacht Club fleet just after the start of a race last summer. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) is looking forward to an exciting 2025 season. Everyone I’ve talked with is itching to get back on the water, including some new members who are thrilled to join us.

We will be hosting the New York Downstates in mid-September, a race that will qualify some sailors for the Sunfish World Championships to be held in December in Salinas, Ecuador. Get your passports ready, that is if the State Department still has any employees.

Sometime in July, we will deviate from our usual West Neck Harbor venue and a hold race in Peconic Bay off Shell Beach. Also, we have new courses that will take some getting used to. All in all, it will be a fun-filled season.

The MYC is open to all. We have novice to expert sailors, and welcome sailors of all ages. Most of our regular sailors have improved over the years; just ask Tom McMahon, who received the Most Improved trophy last year.

Regular racing commences on Sunday, June 29, and every Sunday thereafter through and including the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, August 31. Racing starts promptly at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Just show up prior to 2 p.m., check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number and join in the fun. Be sure to bring your life jacket.

Prior to the race start on June 29, a skippers’ meeting will be held at Commodore Pete’s Landing (a/k/a the North Silver Beach town landing) starting at 12:30 p.m., so we will all have a chance to catch up with each other after a long winter hiatus from sailing, except for those few hardy souls who frostbite all winter.

Waivers must be signed by all sailors and will be available at the meeting. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or by contacting Bob Harris at [email protected] or cell at 505-235-5844.

Linda Gibbs and Tom McMahon will host the first after-race party of the season on Sunday, June 29, at which the Wendells trophy will be awarded to the sailor who wins the first race of the season. At that party, we will hold the annual LYCE and MYCE shore events. As usual, Betsy and John Colby will host the final awards banquet on August 31, an early Labor Day this year.

In July (date TBA), Eric Ryan will host a party to celebrate the second annual Island Cup Race, between the Menantic Yacht Club and the Shelter Island Yacht Club. On August 10, Jonathan and Anita Brush will host a party. Greenport’s East End Seaport Museum has expressed an interest in participating in one of our events during the summer. You all know what to bring to the parties.

Betty Bishop and Matt Fox will captain the stake boats, Matt on Charlie Modica’s boat and Betty on her own boat along with crew members including Dave Dale, Ben Gonzales and other volunteers. Tom McMahon’s boat will be a back-up. We are looking for volunteers as their crew, from inside or outside the club, who are capable of righting a Sunfish. And, of course, Betsy Colby, using Jonathan Brush’s boat, will be race chair, assisted by Marion Thomsen, Amy Cococcia, Debra Mintz and other able volunteers. Volunteers are the backbone of any club, and ours are the best.

Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Please email Melissa if you are interested at [email protected].

The MYC was started in 1933, continued until the early 1950’s, and then had a hiatus until former Commodore Pete Bethge reactivated it in 1966. Back in the day, Commodore Pete sailed Cape Cod Rockets; later he switched to Sunfish. In the words of Commodore Pete: “Menantic Yacht Club has a wonderful history of being a welcoming club. We are very proud of our two “C”s — camaraderie and Corinthian sailing.”

The MYC is a Shelter Island tradition. Let’s keep up the tradition; please join us this summer for some of the best most exciting fun you will ever have. See you on the water.