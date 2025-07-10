Fresh Pond coming back to life: Contributions needed as match to grant

New funds are coming to remove dangerous toxins from Fresh Pond, seen above. (Credit: Reporter file)

“Fresh Pond got needed love and attention over the past week,” Peter Grand said, revealing that the environmental consultancy firm Solitude Lake Solutions returned to the Island to remove lily pads and algae causing problems in the once-pristine body of water.

Mr. Grand has led the effort to find a solution to bring the pond back to life and has also lent guidance to other citizen science groups concerned with problems in some nearby bodies of water.

On July 1, 2 and 7, a team from Solitude Lake Solutions has operated a harvester to remove the muck that has accumulated; plans call for repeating that process in August. Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr. said more than a ton of muck was removed and will be available without charge at the recycling center for mulch many use in their gardens.

The matter removed from Fresh Pond offers excellent mulch people can use in their gardens, Mr. Grand said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has awarded a $260,000 grant for the pilot project. The Town Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board recommendation to the Town Board for a contributed $32,500 will pay part of the Town’s share, while an additional $32,500 will come from the Fresh Pond Neighbors Association for the pilot program to fine tune equipment and methodology for the permanent solution.

But grant funding is received only after the DEC receives invoices for what has been spent. That means amassing more money through contributions to pay for the work prior to the start of the pilot project before the permanent solution can be implemented.

To contribute to the effort, donors can provide information at ShelterIslandFreshPond.org. Those who wish to follow progress on the Fresh Pond blog will find it available at shelterislandfreshpond.org/anecdotal-observations-of-fresh-pond.

On July 4, biologist Ken Wagner, Ph.D., of the Water Resources Service surveyed the pond with an underwater camera and found “generally good recreational conditions.” On Sunday the third Citizen’s Science Statewide Lake Assessment measured increases in visibility at more than five feet, Mr. Grand said.

Another major finding was the fresh water coral in Fresh Pond, which adds to the natural beauty of the site including turtles, schools of fish, ospreys, herons and egrets, Mr. Grand said. The newest pond residents are a family of ducks and ducklings.

Mr. Wagner’s full report on Fresh Pond is available on line at shelterislandfreshpond.org/yearly-reports-on-water-quality.

Once the work of removing the algal blooms and lily pads with the harvester is completed, the regrowth will continue to remove nitrogen and phosphorus, Mr. Grand said. The August harvest should make that a permanent gain, he said.