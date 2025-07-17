Family Service at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel on Sunday, July 20

Banjoist, singer and storyteller Bill Gordh returns to Union Chapel on Sunday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. for the outdoor Family Service. Everyone is welcome, particularly children of all ages, as well as parents and grandparents.

This year’s theme is “Under a Tree,” based on the trees that make up the Chapel’s shady grove. According to Trustee Jay Sterling, “Bill drew his inspiration from our grove and inquired about the specific trees that are in it.”

Bill captures the beauty of those trees with the opening verse of the song he wrote especially for this service:

Under the trees on this island

We can take time to take time

To listen to the songs within us

And those of the oaks and pines

The stories that are woven into the service consist of a folktale from Tibet, a Russian Krylov fable, readings from the Bible, Buddha and proverbs from around the world. “Worship” was written especially for this service by poet Shelley Gotterer, Bill’s friend since elementary school. Bill has performed at the Union Chapel Family Service every year since 2016 (excluding 2020).

About Bill Gordh

Bill recently retired as Director of Expressive Arts and Chapel at the Episcopal School in Manhattan. He is the author of the books “Building a Children’s Chapel: One Story at a Time,” and “Making Room for Everyone: More Stories for Building a Children’s Chapel,” including the programs and songs from 2016-2019 created for Union Chapel. Bill and his banjo can be found on Audible.com and his YouTube channel contains over 250 stories.

He has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, Tribeca Film Festival Family Day, the Clearwater Festival and other festivals, and he was a featured storyteller at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2024. Bill continues as the host of the Spirit Gold Award-winning podcast, World Music Institute Folktales.

Join us on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. as Bill Gordh transforms our shady grove with music and stories. Bring a blanket or chair. STARS CAFÉ caters a reception after the service, which will move indoors in case of inclement weather.

Next week: Volunteer Sunday with Fr. Peter DeSanctis, honoring Friends of Trees. Tim Purtell will speak and the Cottage Trio will perform.