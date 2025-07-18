State funding could accelerate affordable housing here: Town Board meeting reports  

Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul )

When Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced the Pro-Housing Program in May, Shelter Island officials saw it as a strong possibility to meet what many officials have called a “housing crisis” here.

That’s because the Town has made considerable progress in developing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) financed by State money, and if the Island can qualify as a “Pro-Housing Community,” it would gain access to grant money needed for the 10 affordable units being planned.

ADUs allow property owners to either adapt a main house to accommodate a tenant, or develop a housing unit that could be in a separate structure on their properties.

The Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI) has already stepped forward by bidding on the project, with plans to use a contractor with whom it has previously worked to build the units. The Town’s Community Housing Board and the CDCLI have worked together on the ADU program.

It all appears to be marriages made in heaven for those in favor of affordable housing programs for Shelter Island. However, to become a Pro-Housing Community, Town officials have to outline their plans and sign a resolution with the State, which they’ve been told can’t be changed.

Chairwoman of the Community Housing Board, Elizabeth Hanley was at Tuesday’s Town Board work session to discuss the pros and cons as she sees them. That it would provide access to grant money is obviously the major reason for wanting to gain the Pro-Housing designation. Interim Town Attorney Steven Leventhal said he’s read the resolution and much of it would pose no problems for the Island.

There are some parts he said he thinks the Town could adapt that would prove more appropriate for the Island’s aims, and he suspects they could be customized without State officials blinking.

The State is looking to certify some communities that are actively taking steps to increase housing. Shelter Island certainly meets that aim, the Town Board agreed.

Ms. Hanley said she discussed the Pro-Housing resolution with attorney Miriam Milgrom, who has been advising the CHB in the development of the Request for Qualifications that brought in the CDCLI as the sole bidder. She said Ms. Milgrom said the resolution was not onerous and could enable the Town to become a Pro-Housing Community.

Certification would give the Town access to money from the $100 million Pro-Housing Supply Fund. It could provide financing for infrastructure projects, including septic, electrical and water system upgrades. That would be just the beginning because there’s more than $1.5 billion in new State funding. Additional grants could provide money for designing structures. Another $25 million could provide technical assistance and another pot of funding at $650 million could be tapped for discretionary spending that promotes increasing the stock of housing.

In essence, there are a number of grants to assist communities qualified to expand their housing stock in response to what Gov. Hochul has termed a statewide “housing crisis.”

BEACH BUSINESS RULES

With the summer season in full swing, Matt Stromberg, owner of Venture Out, a company that rents paddleboards and kayaks, would have to make some changes to how he operates to comply with rules set for businesses operation on Town-owned land.

At issue before the Town Board is staying within the 20-foot by 20-foot space allowed to each business. Another problem was his desire to keep kayaks near the water’s edge rather than carrying them back and forth from a designated area.

This is the 15th summer Mr. Stromberg has operated at Crescent Beach. He has consistently had a good working relationship with Town officials, including police officers charged with enforcing rules.

All agreed they don’t want to end the relationship, but seek an agreement that meets the unique aspects of his operation.

Town Board members saw keeping several kayaks at water’s edge as interfering with beachgoers accessing the water. Various arrangements of the allowable space rule were suggested, including one that would give Mr. Stromberg the 400 square feet he’s allowed, but in different ways to lay it out.

Among his specific needs is to be able to dry out equipment in the sun after it’s been used. Mr. Stromberg reminded Board members and Police Chief Jim Read at the Town board meeting Tuesday that he’s always been transparent about his operation and acknowledged using 406 square feet. No one expressed that slight overage to be a problem.

Ultimately, there was no issue for the Town Board. There was ongoing discussion about how to meet the needs of Venture Out with the restrictions imposed on those allowed to operate businesses on the beach.

Chief Read said he needs a resolution that clearly spells out what is or isn’t allowed because his officers are only able to enforce a written law.

A meeting will take place Monday so a clear resolution can be drafted for approval at Monday night’s regular Town Board meeting.