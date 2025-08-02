Shelter Island  baseball season comes to an end: Bucks finish just short of playoffs

The Bucks ended the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League (HCBL) season with a big win. Ten runs, a dominant pitching performance, and one last spark under the July sun.

But by the time Shelter Island finished its season finale at Southampton High School, the scoreboard that mattered most had already gone final, 30 minutes earlier, seven miles down the road in Bridgehampton. The Whalers were headed to the playoffs, and the Bucks were headed home.

Shelter Island’s 16–19 record fell just 2 points shy of a postseason spot, despite more wins than Sag Harbor. But while the standings closed the door, the story of this summer — and this team — stretches far beyond the wins column. “I mean, obviously we didn’t finish out the way we wanted,” said Head Coach Joe Colucci, reflecting on his first summer with the Bucks. “We missed the playoffs by a game. But I’m proud of how they showed up every day. That’s what sticks with me.”

The season saw its share of competitive baseball, narrow losses, and flashes of breakout talent. Diego Sarabia (Bates College) emerged as a top pitcher in the league, posting a 2.37 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30.1 innings. Dylan Joseph (University of Scranton) led the league with 51 strikeouts. Matt Holmes (Husson College) finished with six home runs and several clutch moments.

Despite this, the near glimpses of talent left the smaller-sized Shelter Island roster fighting for wins all season long, dropping numerous games in the final innings or by only a few runs, just as the bullpen started to run out of arms.

“We were short on pitching all season,” said Bucks General Manager Brian Cass. “And that goes back to housing. We just didn’t have enough spots for players.”

This summer, the Bucks couldn’t secure enough host families on Shelter Island to accommodate a full roster. Some players were housed off-Island, commuting by ferry for games and practices — a logistical strain that shaped daily operations and ultimately limited the team’s depth, especially on the mound.

“It’s getting scarier and scarier,” GM Cass said. “Less and less people are coming forward every year. Numerous players were housed off the Island, which is not good for a community-based program.”

Coach Colucci added, “The issue is in quantity, not quality,” he said. “Everyone we had was housed, fed, and cared for. They felt like they had someone looking out for them.”

Off the field, many players worked jobs at gas stations, grocery stores, and fitness studios. A few ran community fitness programs. “They got out into the community,” Coach Colucci said. “They weren’t just baseball players, they were part of the Island.” In that way, the Bucks continued a tradition that’s been at the core of the program for years.

“It’s a lot to ask of a community,” Coach Colucci acknowledged. “To house these guys, support them, feed them. But this community really did welcome us with open arms.”

As for the future, both coach and GM expressed uncertainty. Without a more sustainable housing solution, the program’s viability could soon come into question.

“We operate with $50 per player per week for housing stipends,” GM Cass said. “But that’s not a lot when someone’s electric bill is going up and they’re giving up part of their home for seven weeks. I totally get it. But I don’t know what happens if we can’t find more beds.”

Still, the season closed with gratitude. The GM credited the Lions Club, sponsors, and longtime volunteers for keeping the program running. Coach Colucci pointed to GM Cass: “If he wasn’t here,” he said, “this team wouldn’t have existed much longer.”

After all, it isn’t a Shelter Island summer without Bucks baseball.