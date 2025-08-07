Shelter Island Reporter Letters the Editor: Aug. 7, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Kathryn Cunningham is an intelligent and compassionate person but her letter criticizing the Codger’s column (“Codger critique,” July 31) was full of misinformation.

The reality is not one of law and order and prosperity for Americans. It is just the opposite. People living productive lives in their communities are deported on minor infractions while those at the highest government level flout laws and fire anyone who dares to provide data contrary to their view. The camps are way too similar to those “concentration camps” and people are being detained without due process.

Because climate change is inconvenient to Trump donors, the EPA is rolling back any regulations to help control it. Children are dying of measles and whooping cough with polio being around the corner because of anti-vax beliefs. Thousands of workers were indiscriminately fired to save money so Trump can play golf and spend millions redecorating the White House. And yes, hire more ICE agents to sweep through communities.

It is possible to have a false belief, no matter how firmly you embrace it. Facts are facts, whether we like them or not. It is easy to sit here on our lovely island and pretend everything is fine but sadly, all of us will suffer in the end from this rule of tyranny.

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

Here in Ohio I have read many of Joanne Sherman’s articles. If sitting with a smile on my aged face or a quiet little chuckle indicates the happiness these articles bring to me then I have accomplished the reason for this letter.

I have found that I look forward to Joanne’s writings, not only because of the pleasure I receive but for the memories she cherishes as I may have been part of them as extended family.

Joanne helped me visualize this grumpy old man clearly. Her sense of humor and observations of daily happenings are always prominent in her writings which makes her stories so pleasurable.

ANN FERENCHAK, Mentor, Ohio

Please allow me to introduce myself: I am David Gentile and excited to be the newest member of the Shelter Island Democratic Committee. I look forward to working together to keep Shelter Island a great place for everyone.

I undertake this new position because I love Shelter Island and want it continue to be a wonderful place. I hope we can steer some recent trends in a positive direction.

I believe in affordable housing, affordable living, transparent government, support for Island-friendly small business, and protecting our natural environment including our green spaces and aquifer.

My wife, Kathleen Navarro and I were each born on Staten Island, and I got my political start there in 1975, hanging door tags for Jimmy Carter with my mom. Growing up there, I saw unrestricted development destroy neighborhoods and overwhelm infrastructure. We can curtail that here.

I am a full-time Shelter Islander. My first visit to Shelter Island was 30-plus years ago. Like many others we kept coming back to visit and eventually stopped leaving. In 2009, we bought our first home here. We are boosters at the Legion and never miss a school play.

When we moved in, we were welcomed and embraced by our neighbors. Through them we met all kinds of Islanders and saw the kindness and generosity that makes this place special.

I have had a diverse career history, from being a movie theater manager and projectionist, becoming a certified chimney sweep, and a 30-year career running a family law firm.

We’ve changed houses a couple of times and these days you are likely to spot us heading to the dump in our trusty, but rusty, pickup, or scooting around on a red Vespa. Do not hesitate to approach me — we’re always happy to meet neighbors and make new friends.

DAVE GENTILE, Shelter Island