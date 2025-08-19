Blues to make its mark in Greenport: A full musical program at the North Fork Arts Center

To play the blues, you have to live the blues. Two musicians shown here from the hot New York-based band BLUES People will perform just a ferry ride away on Saturday, Aug. 23. (Courtesy photo)

The famous New York City blues are coming to the North Fork Arts Center (NFAC) on Saturday, Aug. 23. The music-filled night is a collaborative effort, and is bringing some of the finest musicians to the 295-seat Sapan Greenport Theatre.

Tony Spiridakis, a well-known filmmaker, playwright, producer and Greenport resident, pursued a plan to launch the non-profit organization to take over and rejuvenate the historic theater, which dates back to 1939. Josh Sapan, the former owner and CEO of AMC Networks, originally purchased it in 2004. Mr. Spiridakis is now the executive director and founder of NFAC.

A lot of ideas for shows and events to be held at the theatre are pitched to Mr. Spiridakis and Shannon Goldman, the nonprofit’s creative director, but not all of them are golden tickets. He said it hurts to not be able to agree with everyone’s ideas, but for him, this night of blues was an immediate ‘yes.’

“I have an incredible, not just knowledge of, but passion for music,” said Mr. Spiridakis. “I am of the generation that had a little radio by my bed, and all I did was listen to jazz, to blues, to rock, to everything. I want to start doing music here, but I don’t want to do music the way it’s done in a vineyard, where everybody’s drinking and talking. I want it to really highlight the music and the musicians.”

Shelter Islander Jonathan Russo came to Mr. Spiridakis and Mr. Goldman with the idea. He knows a man named Mike Griot, a longtime bassist and a veteran promoter who has worked with countless musicians, and connected him with the NFAC team. Mr. Russo isn’t a promoter or musician; he just loves the blues.

He’s been listening to the blues for 64 years now, since he was 10. He also worked for 40 years in Hollywood and New York as a talent agent. He says all he knows how to do is put people together, which he did once more for the people of Greenport, and his love of music.

“I realized that the audience for the blues is now in Greenport in August. They’re not in New York City, they’re not in Williamsburg, they’re not in the Lower East Side. They’re here,” said Mr. Russo. “So why not give them the chance to listen to the music that they were listening to in New York all the time? And there are young people now going to Terra Blues and other blues clubs. They’ve discovered the blues. Why not give them the opportunity to listen to the music here?”

Mr. Russo said throughout all his decades of doing deals, he can’t think of a time when there was a faster, “Yes.”

“I think one of the things that is indicative of what you brought to us, that is in line with how this whole place came to be, is your passion,” Mr. Goldman said to Mr. Russo. “You’re not a blues musician, you’re not a blues promoter. You are somebody who loves the blues and saw this building as a place that you could bring some art form to, that isn’t out here, to the people who are out here who are hungry for it.”

The evening’s headliner will be BLUES People, a New York- and New Jersey-based band. The band features Kelton Cooper as the lead vocalist and guitarist, Mr. Griot on bass, Ron Thompson on the keys and Gene Lake on drums. Each member brings over 30 years of experience as musicians, producers and recording artists to the stage.

BLUES People has earned acclaim, winning the 2023 and 2024 North Jersey Blues Society International Blues Challenges. They were also semifinalists at the 2024 and 2025 International Blues Challenges in Memphis.

To get the crowd warmed up, two opening acts will take the stage: The Michael Hill Duo, with Mr. Hill’s fiery guitar-playing mixed with Pete Cummings on bass are sure to bring the energy. Additionally, the New Moon Acoustic Blues Duo will also be opening the show, led by guitarist and vocalist Karl Schwarz. The duo’s music creates a stirring and authentic blues experience.

NFAC hopes that the evening will springboard the center forward and allow them to book more big-name musical numbers in the future.

“The blues night, literally, is the stepping stone for us to then book more really wonderful, special music,” said Mr. Spiridakis. “I think the blues are primal. It’s America, it’s history, it’s got such wonderful roots in everything that we’re about as an arts center.”

Mark the date when the Blues rock Greenport at the North Fork Arts Center — Saturday, Aug. 23. For tickets, go to northfork-artscenter.org/events/bluespeople