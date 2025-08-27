Tracy McCarthy resigns from Shelter Island Board of Education

Tracy McCarthy

Tracy McCarthy tendered her resignation from the Shelter Island Board of Education this week. She has served as a Board member for eight years.

Her increasing responsibilities as Director of Operations at Sylvester Manor and the desire to spend more time with her family combined to force her decision, Ms. McCarthy said.

The Board of Education has made a lot of important decisions and is a strong group, she said, with the other members giving 100% to their roles; she concluded this was an opportune time to step back.

“I will miss everybody,” Ms. McCarthy said about her colleagues on the Board. But given their talents and the strength of Kathleen Lynch as president, Ms. McCarthy said she is confident the other members will continue to serve the community well.

Speaking about her service to the school district and the community, she said, “It’s something I do feel very passionate about.”

“She will be missed,” Board Vice President Margaret Colligan said.

“What a smart woman,” Board colleague Dawn Hedberg said about her former colleague.

Ms. Lynch called her “brilliant” and characterized Ms. McCarthy as “calm, cool and collected.”

“I will miss her passion for the cafeteria,” Anthony Rando said.

As for how to proceed, Ms. Lynch said there are choices to be made, although a decision wasn’t necessary Monday night.

What is now a six-member Board of Education could go forward as currently constituted until next May, when a new member would emerge from those who opt to seek a seat. Alternatively, the Board could advertise to fill the open seat and interview anyone who expresses an interest in serving.

Mr. Rando said he would be comfortable functioning as a six-member Board until next May. But Ms. Hedberg said she would like seven members, with another person appointed who might bring diverse opinions to discussions.

At the Sept. 15 Board of Education meeting, the discussion will continue, Ms. Lynch said.