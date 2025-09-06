Flowing into a New Season with Suzette

Suzette Smith (Courtesy photo)

We are women of many hats. Business owner. Teacher. Partner. Friend. Daughter. Parent. Planner of meals, schedules, and dreams.

Some days, it feels like we change hats faster than we change shoes. And while each one matters, there’s one hat that often stays tucked away: the “Me” hat. The one that says, I matter, too.

So much of life pulls us into struggle mode — rushing, reacting, running from one thing to the next. It’s the nervous system stuck in overdrive, where even when we finally sit down, we can’t relax. In this state, our bodies pump out cortisol — the stress hormone that keeps us on high alert but quietly drains our health and joy.

Shelter Island reminds us there’s another way. Here, without traffic, stoplights, or endless noise, we’re invited back to presence. It’s as if the Island itself teaches us to move in flow: slower, lighter, more attuned to the moment.

And when we shift into flow, something beautiful happens. Our bodies release serotonin and oxytocin, the feel-good, bonding, calming hormones that help us restore balance, soften our edges, and actually enjoy the life we’re living.

And that’s the key, not to think of summer’s ease as “over,” but to take it with us. Flow isn’t a season; it’s a state of being.

This is what meditation really is: Not escaping life, but living it differently. Breathing deeply. Arriving instead of rushing. Allowing stillness to calm the mind so the heart can open.

It doesn’t require silence on a cushion (though that’s lovely, too). It can be woven into our daily rhythm. A walk along the beach, a quiet coffee before the house wakes, even just one deep breath before we change hats again.

We don’t need permission from anyone else. It begins with us:

Yes, I can carry summer’s flow into fall.

Yes, I can soften and savor, even in busy moments.

Yes, I can treat presence not as a luxury, but as my baseline.

As this season unfolds, don’t let the ease of summer slip away. Bring it with you. Protect your moments of flow as carefully as you protect your calendar.

Because when you live in presence — not in struggle — every hat you wear feels lighter, easier and becomes a true expression of you. Living in flow is so much more fun!

And don’t forget to breathe.

Suzette Smith is the owner of Shelter Island Pilates and Barre, offering private, group, and virtual classes year round. Visit shelterislandpilates.com for more information.